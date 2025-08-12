Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results, Suspends Its Distribution Reinvestment Plan, And Appoints Zachary Vaughan To The Board Of Trustees
|(unaudited)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|as at
|Assets Under Management
|$
|8,220,857
|$
|8,281,609
|Number of properties
|168
|172
|Gross leasable area (sf)
|15,750,688
|15,886,309
|Occupancy
|96.6 %
|96.4 %
|Weighted Average Lease Expiry (Years)
|13.5
|13.6
|Debt
|$
|2,890,915
|$
|3,027,154
|Debt to Gross Book Value
|48.5 %
|50.0 %
|Weighted average capitalization rate
|6.3 %
|6.2 %
|Economic Weighted Average Interest Rate
|4.8 %
|5.5 %
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|($000's, except per unit amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Operating Income
|$
|76,308
|$
|93,976
|$
|153,456
|$
|189,428
|Net Income (Loss) attributable to unitholders
|$
|32,621
|$
|(127,224
|)
|$
|17,091
|$
|(165,841
|)
|Funds from Operations ("FFO") excluding accelerated amortization of deferred financing charges (1), (2), (3)
|$
|27,968
|$
|22,314
|$
|50,740
|$
|49,271
|Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") (1)
|$
|25,407
|$
|21,186
|$
|49,755
|$
|48,865
|FFO, excluding accelerated amortization of deferred financing charges, per unit - diluted (1), (2), (3)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.20
|AFFO per unit - diluted (1), (2)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|Distributions per unit
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|AFFO Payout Ratio - diluted
|89 %
|105 %
|90 %
|90 %
(1) FFO and AFFO are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See Performance Measurement in the REIT's MD&A. The adjustments to determine FFO and AFFO have been presented on a proportionate basis. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures", Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2.
(2) Included in FFO and AFFO for the six months ended June 30, 2024, is $6.7 million related to interest rate cap derivative arrangements, which matured during the three months ended March 31, 2024, the impact of which is $0.03 per unit.
(3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, FFO and FFO per unit excludes $1.4 million and $3.4 million of accelerated amortization of deferred financing charges due to the early repayment of debt using proceeds from the sale of Assura units during the quarter and the issuance of the $500 million senior unsecured debentures in February 2025. FFO and FFO per unit including accelerated amortization of deferred financing charges is $28.0 million or $0.11 per unit and $54.1 million or $0.22 per unit, respectively.
DRIP Suspension
The REIT also announces today that it has suspended its DRIP until further notice. The REIT's unit price continues to trade at a meaningful discount to net asset value ("NAV") per unit, and the issuance of units under the DRIP runs counter to the REIT's focus of optimizing capital structure and driving superior growth in NAV per unit and returns over time.
Commencing with the September 2025 distribution (payable on or about October 15, 2025), unitholders enrolled in the DRIP will receive distribution payments in cash. If the REIT elects to reinstate the DRIP in the future, unitholders that were enrolled in the DRIP at the time of its suspension and remain enrolled at the time of its reinstatement will automatically resume participation in the DRIP.
Appointment of Zachary Vaughan to the Board of Trustees
The REIT is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zachary Vaughan, the REIT's current CEO, to the Board effective today, August 12, 2025, as a non-independent trustee. Mr. Vaughan's strong real estate experience will be valuable to the Board.
Mr. Vaughan's appointment will fill the vacancy left following the retirement of Mr. Dale Klein on May 27, 2025 at the REIT's 2025 annual general meeting.
Corporate Presentation
Download the Company's Updated Corporate Presentation:
Q2 2025 Results Conference Call
The REIT will be hosting its Q2 2025 conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
North America (toll free): 1-833-752-3625
Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-647-846-8435
Link to audio webcast:
A replay will be available until August 20, 2025, by accessing:
US/Canada (toll free): 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 7483273
About Northwest
Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at August 12, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 168 income-producing properties and 15.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: .
Contacts
Zach Vaughan, CEO, ... .
Stephanie Karamarkovic, CFO, ... .
Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations, ... , ... , (416) 366-2000 Ext. 2202
Non-IFRS Measures
Some financial measures used in this press release, such as SPNOI, FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, AFFO Payout Ratio, NAV, NAV per unit, and Proportionate Investment Properties are used by the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies, but they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS.
These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be construed as alternatives to financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating these measures and ratios may differ from the methods of other real estate investment trusts or other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. Further, the REIT's definitions of FFO and AFFO differ from the definitions recommended by REALPAC. These non-IFRS measures are more fully defined and discussed in the exhibits to this news release and in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, in the "Performance Measurement" and "Results from Operations" sections. The MD&A is available on SEDAR+ at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the REIT, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements generally can be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe", "normalized", "contracted", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements concerning HSO's rent deferral arrangements. the ongoing operation of HSO's hospitals, the impact of its sustainability efforts, future debt repayment and renewal, and the REIT being well positioned for growth, to deliver on its objectives and create long term value for unitholders. The REIT's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions which may prove incorrect, and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to (i) assumptions relating to the continued operation of HSO's hospitals and HSO's ability and willingness to pay its deferred rent in accordance with its agreements; (ii) the REIT's properties continuing to perform as they have recently, (iii) various general economic and market factors, including exchange rates remaining constant, local real estate conditions remaining strong, and interest rates remaining at current levels or decreasing, (iv) the availability of equity and debt financing to the REIT and the REIT's ability to refinance, or extend the maturity of, its existing debt, (v) the REIT's commitment to sustainability objectives and the impact thereof, (vi) savings resulting from the REIT's workforce reduction initiatives not being reallocated to other matters, and (vii) the impact that suspending the DRIP will have on the REIT's focus of optimizing capital structure and driving growth in NAV per unit and returns over time. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including that the transactions contemplated herein are completed. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations, and the factors described under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the MD&A which are available on SEDAR+ at .
These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the REIT and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to update such statements.
|NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
|
|Unaudited
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Property Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|Revenue from investment properties
|$
|99,004
|$
|119,141
|$
|210,651
|$
|252,686
|Property operating costs
|22,696
|25,165
|57,195
|63,258
|
|76,308
|93,976
|$
|153,456
|$
|189,428
|Other Income (loss)
|Interest and other
|2,548
|3,356
|8,729
|6,759
|Management fees
|3,590
|3,366
|7,363
|7,216
|Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investments
|4,648
|(13,299
|)
|(4,094
|)
|(9,984
|)
|
|10,786
|(6,577
|)
|$
|11,998
|$
|3,991
|Expenses and other
|Interest expense
|30,775
|53,756
|65,865
|109,189
|General and administrative expenses
|14,891
|13,454
|29,739
|28,991
|Transaction costs
|2,390
|4,567
|11,822
|6,934
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(5,474
|)
|861
|(7,293
|)
|(12,869
|)
|
|42,582
|72,638
|$
|100,133
|$
|132,245
|Income before finance income (expense), net gain (loss) on financial instruments, net gain (loss) on dispositions, and fair value adjustments
|44,512
|14,761
|$
|65,321
|$
|61,174
|Finance income (expense)
|Amortization of financing costs
|(2,796
|)
|(4,271
|)
|(6,145
|)
|(9,451
|)
|Class B exchangeable unit distributions
|-
|-
|-
|63
|Fair value adjustment of Class B exchangeable units
|-
|-
|-
|(205
|)
|Accretion of financial liabilities
|(397
|)
|(424
|)
|(3,816
|)
|(4,432
|)
|Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures
|(206
|)
|4,283
|(10,691
|)
|(1,692
|)
|Convertible debenture issuance costs
|-
|-
|-
|(27
|)
|Net gain (loss) on financial instruments
|(8,377
|)
|5,737
|20,422
|11,349
|Fair value adjustment of investment properties
|13,619
|(172,417
|)
|(32,728
|)
|(244,120
|)
|Net loss on disposals of assets
|(3,379
|)
|(4,905
|)
|(4,778
|)
|(10,097
|)
|Fair value adjustment of unit-based compensation liabilities
|588
|806
|(882
|)
|1,161
|Income (loss) before taxes
|43,564
|(156,430
|)
|$
|26,703
|$
|(196,277
|)
|Current tax expense
|3,529
|3,628
|7,138
|6,394
|Deferred tax expense (recovery)
|7,414
|(32,834
|)
|2,474
|(36,830
|)
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|10,943
|(29,206
|)
|$
|9,612
|$
|(30,436
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|32,621
|$
|(127,224
|)
|$
|17,091
|$
|(165,841
|)
|
|Net income (loss) attributable to:
|Unitholders
|$
|25,960
|$
|(122,338
|)
|$
|25,070
|$
|(169,945
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|6,661
|(4,886
|)
|(7,979
|)
|4,104
|
|$
|32,621
|$
|(127,224
|)
|$
|17,091
|$
|(165,841
|)
Exhibit 1 – Constant Currency Same Property NOI
Constant Currency Same Property NOI, sometimes also presented as "Same Property NOI" or "SPNOI", is a non-IFRS financial measure, defined as NOI for investment properties that were owned for a full reporting period in both the current and comparative year, subject to certain adjustments including: (i) straight-line rental revenue recognition; (ii) amortization of operating leases; (iii) lease termination fees; and (iv) non-recurring transactions that are not expected to recur (v) excluding properties held for redevelopment and (vi) excluding impact of foreign currency translation by converting the foreign currency denominated SPNOI from comparative period at current period average exchange rates. SPNOI is more fully defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A (see "Performance Measurement").
|SAME PROPERTY NOI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|Var %
|2025
|2024
|Var %
|Same property NOI (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|North America
|$
|20,505
|$
|20,095
|2.0%
|$
|41,135
|$
|40,019
|2.8%
|Brazil
|13,876
|13,271
|4.6%
|27,849
|26,658
|4.5%
|Europe
|8,409
|8,221
|2.3%
|16,527
|16,176
|2.2%
|Australasia
|30,366
|29,604
|2.6%
|61,539
|59,144
|4.0%
|Same property NOI (1)
|$
|73,156
|$
|71,191
|2.8%
|$
|147,050
|$
|141,997
|3.6%
|Impact of foreign currency translation
|-
|184
|-
|53
|Straight-line rental revenue recognition
|59
|595
|812
|1,831
|Amortization of operating leases
|(29
|)
|(34
|)
|(59
|)
|(72
|)
|Lease termination fees
|14
|33
|14
|102
|Other transactions
|(194
|)
|(42
|)
|(137
|)
|449
|Developments
|2,767
|156
|4,498
|477
|Dispositions
|535
|21,893
|1,278
|44,591
|NOI
|$
|76,308
|$
|93,976
|(18.8)%
|$
|153,456
|$
|189,428
|(19.0)%
(1) Same property NOI is a non-IFRS measure, defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A.
Exhibit 2 – Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations Reconciliation
FFO is a supplemental non-IFRS industry wide financial measure of a REIT's operating performance. The REIT calculates FFO based on certain adjustments to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with IFRS) as detailed below. FFO is more fully defined and discussed in the MD&A (see " Performance Measurement " and " Funds From Operations ").
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, FFO was $26.5 million including accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs as a result of early repayment of the underlying debt, using proceeds from the senior unsecured debentures. Excluding the impact of $1.4 million of accelerated amortization of deferred financing costs, FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 is $28.0 million or $0.11 per unit.
|FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders
|$
|25,960
|$
|(122,338
|)
|$
|25,070
|$
|(169,945
|)
|Add / (Deduct):
|Fair market value losses (gains) (2)
|(6,995
|)
|166,290
|6,941
|245,345
|Finance cost - Exchangeable Unit distributions
|-
|-
|-
|(63
|)
|Revaluation of financial liabilities
|397
|424
|3,816
|4,432
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(4,201
|)
|752
|(5,886
|)
|(13,291
|)
|Deferred taxes
|3,796
|(33,922
|)
|1,502
|(38,512
|)
|Transaction costs
|2,384
|4,568
|11,816
|7,030
|Net loss on disposal of assets
|3,199
|4,813
|4,566
|9,831
|Convertible Debenture issuance costs
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Internal leasing costs
|439
|293
|839
|651
|Property taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21
|8
|(74
|)
|28
|61
|Net adjustment for lease liabilities
|102
|(125
|)
|21
|(250
|)
|Employee termination benefits and related expenses
|1,234
|-
|1,616
|-
|Other FFO adjustments
|198
|1,633
|411
|3,955
|FFO (1) (2)
|$
|26,521
|$
|22,314
|50,740
|49,271
|FFO per Unit - Basic (1) (2)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|FFO per Unit - Diluted (3)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|Weighted average units outstanding
|Basic
|248,856,278
|246,032,139
|248,482,289
|245,706,653
|Diluted (3)
|249,941,309
|247,415,816
|249,528,523
|247,062,996
(1) FFO and AFFO are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See Performance Measurement in the REIT's MD&A. The adjustments to determine FFO and AFFO have been presented on a proportionate basis.
(2) Included in FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is $6.7 million related to premiums paid in connection with interest rate cap derivatives, the impact of which is $0.03 per unit.
(3) Diluted units include the impact of vested deferred trust units and the convertible debentures, that would have a dilutive effect upon conversion.
AFFO is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure of a REIT's operating performance and is intended to reflect a stabilized business environment. The REIT calculates AFFO as FFO, plus/minus certain adjustments as detailed below. AFFO is more fully defined and discussed in the MD&A (see " Performance Measurement " and " Adjusted Funds From Operations ").
|ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|FFO (1)(2)
|$
|26,521
|$
|22,314
|$
|50,740
|$
|49,271
|Add / (Deduct):
|Amortization of transactional deferred financing charges
|1,447
|2,031
|3,350
|4,816
|Unit-based compensation expense
|1,018
|270
|3,591
|2,819
|Straight-line revenue
|(543
|)
|(513
|)
|(1,849
|)
|(1,699
|)
|Leasing costs and non-recoverable maintenance capital expenditures
|(3,036
|)
|(2,916
|)
|(6,077
|)
|(6,342
|)
|AFFO (1)
|$
|25,407
|$
|21,186
|$
|49,755
|$
|48,865
|AFFO per Unit - Basic (1)(2)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|AFFO per Unit - diluted (2)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|Distributions per Unit
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|Weighted average units outstanding:
|Basic
|248,856,278
|246,032,139
|248,482,289
|245,706,653
|Diluted (2)
|249,941,309
|247,415,816
|249,528,523
|247,062,996
(1) FFO and AFFO are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See Performance Measurement in the REIT's MD&A. The adjustments to determine FFO and AFFO have been presented on a proportionate basis.
(2) Included in FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is $6.7 million related to premiums paid in connection with interest rate cap derivatives, the impact of which is $0.03 per unit.
(3) Diluted units include the impact of vested deferred trust units and the convertible debentures, that would have a dilutive effect upon conversion.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment