Turret Capital Launches The Foundry: A Global Youth Innovation Platform To Shape The Future Of Healthcare

Inaugural Event – "The Foundry Health Innovation Challenge 2025" – Invites High School Students Worldwide to Tackle Real-World Healthcare Challenges

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turret Capital is proud to announce the official launch of The Foundry, its global innovation platform dedicated to discovering, supporting, and nurturing the next generation of bold thinkers and problem solvers in healthcare. Rooted in Turret's mission to empower youth and advance education, The Foundry will serve as a launchpad for young innovators ready to make a lasting impact on the future of healthcare.

To kick off this groundbreaking initiative, The Foundry is hosting its inaugural event: The Foundry Health Innovation Challenge 2025, a global online pitch competition that is open to all high school students (grades 9–12) from around the world. The Challenge is designed to engage students in real-world problem solving, equipping them with critical thinking skills, entrepreneurial mindset, and exposure to industry experts and mentors.

"The Foundry reflects Turret Capital's belief that the future of healthcare will be shaped by the creativity and courage of the next generation. This is our commitment to helping young people build, learn, and lead-starting today," said Daniel Chai, MD, Founder & Managing Partner of Turret Capital.

Foundry Health Innovation Challenge 2025 – At a Glance



Who Can Apply: High school students (grades 9–12) worldwide

Challenge: Identify an unmet need in healthcare and propose an innovative solution

How to Compete: Submit a 3–5 minute video pitch and a pitch deck

Team Size: Solo or teams of up to 3 members

Prizes:



1st Place: $1,000, internship with Turret Capital, national media recognition



2nd Place: $500 and mentorship



3rd Place: $250

Top 10 Finalists: Invitation to live virtual pitch round Registration Opens: August 1, 2025

Why The Foundry?

As a firm deeply committed to advancing healthcare through early-stage innovation, Turret Capital sees a unique opportunity to invest not only in technologies-but in people. The Foundry will become a long-term global platform to identify and cultivate talent at the high school and college levels through competitions, mentorships, and educational programming.

We believe that innovation doesn't have to wait for a degree. The boldest ideas often come from fresh perspectives-and that's exactly what The Foundry is here to empower.

For more information, competition details, or to register, visit

SOURCE Turret Capital Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED