New Podcast From Dust To Verdict Exposes The Hidden Epidemic Of Accelerated Silicosis Among Artificial Stone Fabrication Workers

Silicosis, an historically progressive and usually chronic lung disease, has long plagued workers exposed to silica dust. In the debut episodes, Nevin traces its origins from the slaves who built Egypt's pyramids to the 1930s Hawks Nest disaster in West Virginia. Now, it's back with a vengeance this time as an accelerated fatal disease in young workers -allegedly fueled by the rise of artificial (or engineered) stone slabs, replacing natural stone as the countertop material of choice - beautiful, affordable, and according to published peer-reviewed medical science, deadly for workers who fabricate the artificial stone slabs into the countertops installed in our homes and commercial buildings.

Unlike natural materials like granite (which contains ~45% silica), artificial stone contains up to 95% silica, in nano-sized particles that lodge deep in the lungs when inhaled during fabrication. Workers cutting, polishing, or drilling these materials are unknowingly inhaling toxic silica dust, even when using traditional safety measures like wet cutting or N95 masks.

Nevin explains how published studies by institutions like UCLA, Georgia Tech, Safe Work Australia, and OSHA reveal that silica dust levels during artificial stone fabrication routinely exceed legal thresholds, even with controls in place. These findings have confirmed what many attorneys, doctors, and worker advocates already feared: this is not just a public health threat-it's a full-blown epidemic.

Inside the Episodes

Each episode of From Dust to Verdict dives deep into the multi-layered dimensions of this crisis:



Episode 1: The Engineered Stone Epidemic – Serves as an introduction to From Dust to Verdict, outlining the podcast's mission, the emerging crisis of artificial stone accelerated silicosis, and what listeners can expect from upcoming episodes focused on worker health, legal accountability, and the dangers of artificial stone.

Episode 2: The Hidden Dangers of Artificial Stone – Details alleged industry failures to warn and protect workers, even as countries like Australia implement bans.

Episode 3: Understanding Silicosis –Explains how respirable crystalline silica (RCS) causes disease, with workers progressing from mild to fatal forms in a matter of months. Episode 4 : The Hierarchy Controls – Will discuss the various fabrication worker protections, such as wet equipment and masks, and why they are claimed to not be effective.

Beyond Silicosis: A Web of Related Diseases

Silicosis isn't the only danger. Exposure during artificial stone fabrication is also linked to:

- Lung cancer

- Chronic kidney disease

- Autoimmune disorders (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis)

- COPD

- Sarcoidosis and tuberculosis, often misdiagnosed in these workers

Legal Rights, Safety, and Global Accountability

Future episodes of From Dust to Verdict will explore:

- Medical access: occupational specialists and programs like Medi-Cal

- Legal avenues: lawsuits, workers' comp, statutes of limitation

- Industry accountability and global comparisons

- Worker stories and innovations for a safer future

A Voice for the Voiceless

From Dust to Verdict isn't just about awareness-it's about accountability. Through in-depth storytelling, expert interviews, scientific analysis, and legal insight, the podcast challenges listeners to confront the systems that allowed this crisis to grow unchecked.

"These are preventable tragedies," said Nevin. "We're talking about young workers-fathers, sons, brothers-being slowly suffocated by a product that shouldn't be on the market in its current form. The science is clear. The lawsuits are underway. It's time for action."

About the Host

James Nevin is a trial attorney and partner at Brayton Purcell LLP, a law firm nationally recognized for its advocacy in toxic exposure and occupational disease litigation. Nevin has represented thousands of workers exposed to hazardous materials and has become a leading voice in the legal battle against artificial stone manufacturers.

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is one of the country's preeminent plaintiffs' law firms, with over 40 years of experience in occupational disease litigation. With offices in Northern California, Southern California, Oregon, Utah, Colorado, and New Hampshire, and affiliated local counsel in numerous other states, the firm has successfully handled thousands of complex cases involving asbestos, artificial stone silicosis, toxic exposure, and catastrophic workplace injury.

Listen Now

From Dust to Verdict is available on all major podcast platforms, including YouTube , Spotify , Apple Podcasts , and iHeart Radio . New episodes are released bi-weekly. For more information, visit or follow @braytonlaw on social media.

