H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2025 Results And Provides Fiscal 2026 Outlook
|Investor Relations:
|Jessica Hazel, (816) 854-4214, ...
|Media Relations:
|Media Desk, ...
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Year ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES:
|U.S. tax preparation and related services:
|Assisted tax preparation
|$
|686,009
|$
|652,405
|$
|2,413,229
|$
|2,274,835
|Royalties
|49,565
|51,732
|192,877
|204,802
|DIY tax preparation
|152,092
|134,283
|383,738
|349,812
|Refund Transfers
|22,297
|21,357
|137,526
|142,249
|Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan
|32,459
|33,987
|87,326
|93,087
|Tax Identity Shield®
|14,973
|16,576
|29,920
|33,386
|Other
|18,103
|18,918
|58,318
|51,555
|Total U.S. tax preparation and related services
|975,498
|929,258
|3,302,934
|3,149,726
|Financial services:
|Emerald Card® and SpruceSM
|13,719
|14,600
|72,888
|76,093
|Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance®
|2,364
|4,231
|28,958
|40,933
|Total financial services
|16,083
|18,831
|101,846
|117,026
|International
|89,889
|88,725
|246,993
|247,123
|Wave
|29,541
|25,816
|109,222
|96,472
|Total revenues
|$
|1,111,011
|$
|1,062,630
|$
|3,760,995
|$
|3,610,347
|Compensation and benefits:
|Field wages
|244,785
|218,473
|927,360
|869,002
|Other wages
|76,312
|76,694
|306,999
|298,819
|Benefits and other compensation
|61,998
|57,759
|250,729
|228,723
|383,095
|352,926
|1,485,088
|1,396,544
|Occupancy
|112,842
|112,618
|438,868
|432,461
|Marketing and advertising
|64,298
|66,612
|285,800
|277,747
|Depreciation and amortization
|29,580
|30,780
|116,827
|121,784
|Bad debt
|11,959
|23,963
|74,584
|91,523
|Other
|137,958
|124,900
|531,858
|485,011
|Total operating expenses
|739,732
|711,799
|2,933,025
|2,805,070
|Other income (expense), net
|12,331
|15,143
|31,546
|36,125
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(15,828
|)
|(15,776
|)
|(78,113
|)
|(79,080
|)
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|367,782
|350,198
|781,403
|762,322
|Income taxes
|67,373
|91,832
|171,953
|164,359
|Net income from continuing operations
|300,409
|258,366
|609,450
|597,963
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(970
|)
|(549
|)
|(3,677
|)
|(2,646
|)
|Net income
|$
|299,439
|$
|257,817
|$
|605,773
|$
|595,317
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|2.21
|$
|1.82
|$
|4.42
|$
|4.14
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|2.20
|$
|1.81
|$
|4.39
|$
|4.12
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES
|135,318
|141,761
|137,340
|143,890
|Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
|$
|2.27
|$
|1.89
|$
|4.66
|$
|4.41
|EBITDA(1)
|$
|413,190
|$
|396,754
|$
|976,343
|$
|963,186
(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
|As of June 30,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|983,277
|$
|1,053,326
|Cash and cash equivalents - restricted
|19,862
|21,867
|Receivables, net
|63,621
|69,075
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|95,788
|95,208
|Total current assets
|1,162,548
|1,239,476
|Property and equipment, net
|135,068
|131,319
|Operating lease right of use asset
|521,215
|461,986
|Intangible assets, net
|259,412
|264,102
|Goodwill
|802,053
|785,226
|Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable
|317,691
|271,658
|Other noncurrent assets
|65,911
|65,043
|Total assets
|$
|3,263,898
|$
|3,218,810
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|144,046
|$
|155,830
|Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|107,375
|105,548
|Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|296,244
|318,830
|Current portion of long-term debt
|349,893
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|209,203
|206,070
|Deferred revenue and other current liabilities
|191,849
|191,050
|Total current liabilities
|1,298,610
|977,328
|Long-term debt
|1,143,305
|1,491,095
|Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|306,134
|291,063
|Operating lease liabilities
|322,847
|265,373
|Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities
|104,106
|103,357
|Total liabilities
|3,175,002
|3,128,216
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share
|1,644
|1,709
|Additional paid-in capital
|766,998
|762,583
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(47,755
|)
|(48,845
|)
|Retained earnings
|12,061
|12,654
|Less treasury shares, at cost
|(644,052
|)
|(637,507
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|88,896
|90,594
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,263,898
|$
|3,218,810
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(unaudited, in 000s)
|Year ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|605,773
|$
|595,317
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|116,827
|121,784
|Provision for credit losses
|65,191
|82,567
|Deferred taxes
|(34,612
|)
|(40,940
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|32,503
|34,277
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|(62,247
|)
|(108,394
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets
|3,183
|(7,287
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|(23,009
|)
|(4,662
|)
|Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities
|(1,575
|)
|(28,507
|)
|Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves
|(20,613
|)
|75,444
|Other, net
|(538
|)
|1,261
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|680,883
|720,860
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(82,034
|)
|(63,678
|)
|Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(35,518
|)
|(43,358
|)
|Franchise loans funded
|(21,705
|)
|(18,891
|)
|Payments from franchisees
|23,786
|24,926
|Other, net
|10,098
|7,143
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(105,373
|)
|(93,858
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayments of line of credit borrowings
|(1,950,000
|)
|(1,025,000
|)
|Proceeds from line of credit borrowings
|1,950,000
|1,025,000
|Dividends paid
|(197,330
|)
|(179,775
|)
|Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered
|(437,133
|)
|(379,569
|)
|Other, net
|(12,980
|)
|(4,967
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(647,443
|)
|(564,311
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|(121
|)
|(2,814
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances
|(72,054
|)
|59,877
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
|1,075,193
|1,015,316
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year
|$
|1,003,139
|$
|1,075,193
|SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:
|Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits)
|$
|226,820
|$
|131,173
|Interest paid on borrowings
|74,639
|75,694
|Accrued additions to property and equipment
|2,591
|3,052
|Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders
|50,208
|44,653
|(in 000s)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Year ended June 30,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income - as reported
|$
|299,439
|$
|257,817
|$
|605,773
|$
|595,317
|Discontinued operations, net
|970
|549
|3,677
|2,646
|Net income from continuing operations - as reported
|300,409
|258,366
|609,450
|597,963
|Add back:
|Income taxes
|67,373
|91,832
|171,953
|164,359
|Interest expense
|15,828
|15,776
|78,113
|79,080
|Depreciation and amortization
|29,580
|30,780
|116,827
|121,784
|112,781
|138,388
|366,893
|365,223
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|413,190
|$
|396,754
|$
|976,343
|$
|963,186
|(in 000s, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Year ended June 30,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income from continuing operations - as reported
|$
|300,409
|$
|258,366
|$
|609,450
|$
|597,963
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)
|11,357
|13,142
|44,673
|50,835
|Tax effect of adjustments(1)
|(2,754
|)
|(2,936
|)
|(10,865
|)
|(11,751
|)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations
|$
|309,012
|$
|268,572
|$
|643,258
|$
|637,047
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported
|$
|2.21
|$
|1.82
|$
|4.42
|$
|4.14
|Adjustments, net of tax
|0.06
|0.07
|0.24
|0.27
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|$
|2.27
|$
|1.89
|$
|4.66
|$
|4.41
(1) The tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculation on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.
We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.
We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.
