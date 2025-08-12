ICIC Awarded $10K Grant From The 'Quin House Impact Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is one of the 10 Massachusetts nonprofits awarded grants this summer by The 'Quin House Impact Fund. The Fund supportsthroughout the year with more than $3.3 million in grants: Arts and Culture, Innovation and Discovery, Equity and Opportunity, Health and Wellness, Youth and Education, and Earth 360. ICIC is a national nonprofit organization based in Boston that was chosen to receive an Equity and Opportunity grant to support its Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) programming.

ICCC is a 40-hour“mini-MBA” designed for established small business owners who want to lead, grow, and innovate in today's fast-moving world. The ICCC program brings together executive education, networking, one-on-one coaching, and access to capital-empowering small businesses in under-resourced communities to break barriers, build stronger companies, and drive community impact. This expert-designed curriculum is offered at no cost to qualifying businesses, thanks to ICIC's funding partners.

“This generous grant from The 'Quin House Impact Fund helps ICIC deliver what small business owners in Boston have told us they need most-real-world tools, trusted guidance, and a supportive network to grow their businesses,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC.“Our ICCC program was redesigned for 2025 with an AI-integrated curriculum, expanded coaching, and digital tools to help entrepreneurs lead with confidence. We are proud to work with partners who believe in the power of small businesses to create lasting community impact.”

The 'Quin House Impact Fund serves as a financial resource for local philanthropic organizations that are making positive contributions to the Greater Boston community. The 'Quin House is committed to affecting change in the local community and the club is a space for members to not only further their education on important issues, but also be a part of the solution. The Fund was launched in 2019, a year prior to the opening of The 'Quin House, and is now the basis of the club's philanthropy.

“We have been incredibly impressed by how these grant winners have served their communities by ensuring there is equity and opportunity for all, no matter their ethnic background, race, religion, or socioeconomic status. We have also been honored to have many of these organizations contribute to our programming at The 'Quin House, by presenting indelible educational and volunteer opportunities for our members,” said Michelle Perez Vichot, Director of The 'Quin House Impact Fund.“We look forward to providing funding to local Equity and Opportunity organizations for many years to come, thanks to the unending generosity of our members.”

The 'Quin House Impact Fund is hosted by The Boston Foundation and has now awarded more than $3.3M in grants to 130 Greater Boston nonprofits since 2019, including over $1M in the past year.

All 10 Equity and Opportunity winners gathered for a celebration and networking event at The 'Quin House on July 22, 2025, as a continued effort of The 'Quin House to provide opportunities to the community organizations it supports.

More information about The 'Quin House Impact Fund is available here .

About ICIC

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping under-resourced communities and small businesses thrive through programming and research. Founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada each year. Through its research and partnerships, ICIC facilitates private-sector investment and economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses and local economies. Know a Boston business that could benefit from this program? Nominate them at icic.org/iccc/nominate .

About The 'Quin House Impact Fund

The 'Quin House Impact Fund serves as a financial resource for local philanthropic organizations that are making positive contributions to our community. The Fund creates positive social change by engaging The'Quin House members in giving and community engagement, to support mission-driven organizations making a difference in our community by helping those in need. Donations support organizations under The 'Quin House Impact Fund core pillars: Arts & Culture, Discovery & Innovation, Equity & Opportunity, Health & Wellness, Youth & Education, Earth 360°. The 'Quin House also organizes guest speakers, lecturers and volunteer events to enlighten their members on how their gift and involvement can make a true impact.

CONTACT: Sarah Ginand ICIC 617-803-4532 ... Diana Kotz The 'Quin House Impact Fund 617-266-2400 ... Mary Zanor Regan Communications Group 617-488-2893 ...