These Major Truckmakers Reportedly Sue California To Block Emissions Rules: Find Out More
Four major truckmakers have sued California to block it from enforcing strict emissions standards, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Daimler, Volvo, Paccar (PCAR), and International Motors, formerly Navistar, filed a complaint in the federal court in Sacramento and named the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom as defendants, the report said.
PCAR stock traded 1% higher at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the stock trended in the 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, coupled with 'low' message volume.
Certain waivers enacted during the Biden administration allowed California to set its own emissions standards, including the end of the sale of gasoline-only vehicles in the state by 2035. President Donald Trump voided California's emission standards in June. The state is now suing to undo Trump's actions.
The four truckmakers said they have been "caught in the crossfire" since. The truckmakers said that Trump rescinding U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval of California's plan to boost zero-emission heavy-duty truck sales and reduce nitrogen oxide emissions preempted the state's enforcement. They said that this included enforcing a 2023 program called the Clean Truck Partnership, the report noted.
The Clean Truck Partnership (CTP) is an agreement between CARB, the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA), and other major truck manufacturers that represent over 90% of California's truck market. The program gives the truckmaking industry flexibility to meet emissions requirements, provided they advance zero-emission technology, regardless of whether any other entity challenges California's authority to set more stringent emissions standards.
The complaint noted that the regulatory uncertainty has caused irreparable harm as the companies cannot plan production without knowing which vehicles they will have the permission to sell.
Read also: Pfizer In Spotlight As FDA Reportedly Mulls Withdrawing Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Under 5: Retail Says Stock Is Undervalued
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment