Zelensky Says Ukrainian Army Will Not Withdraw From Donbas
"We will not leave Donbas . We cannot do that. Everyone forgets the first part - our territories are illegally occupied. For the Russians, Donbas is a springboard for a future new offensive. If we leave Donbas of our own accord or under pressure, we will start a third war. Why? Crimea was definitely a springboard for an offensive against the south of our country. Donbas was definitely a springboard for not sparing Ukrainian citizens, not using our own, not mobilizing (sorry to say this, but that's how it is), and turning the separatists into the Russian army," Zelensky emphasized.
According to him, in 2014, the Russians formed a springboard in Crimea and Donbas for a future full-scale invasion.
"After a full-scale invasion, if we leave Donbas today, our fortifications, our terrain, the heights we control, we will clearly open a bridgehead for the Russians to prepare their offensive. In a few years, Putin will have an open path to the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. And not only that. Also to Kharkiv," said the head of state.
Therefore, in his opinion,“any question of territory cannot be separated from security guarantees.”Read also: MP: Trump should have demanded Putin stop bombing Ukraine before meeting in Alaska
“Otherwise, they now want to give them about 9,000 square kilometers, which is about 30% of the Donetsk region, and this is a springboard for their new aggression,” the president emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky, while talking to journalists, suggested that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would likely propose during the negotiations that Ukraine withdraw its troops from Donbas in exchange for other territories and a ceasefire.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment