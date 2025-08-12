Russia Transfers Reserves To Pokrovsk Direction To Replace Depleted Units, Says AFU
“A 'volunteer' brigade, 'BARS', is entering south of Pokrovsk. In this way, the Russians are replacing the exhausted assault units of other units that were operating in this area,” the military explained.
As noted, reports from Russian channels indicate that this is a newly formed brigade, assembled in 2024 from unreliable segments of the population.
According to the military, the new forces are entering without equipment or heavy weapons.Read also: Syrskyi allocates additional forces to eliminate saboteurs in Pokrovsk sector
“Their predecessors, who were supposed to break through the Ukrainian defense, are now resting in their deepest 'reserve' position - in the ground. The video shows what the soldiers of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces are doing with representatives of the 'meat' detachments,” the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces reports.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces are stopping the enemy in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions, and some of the groups have already been destroyed.
