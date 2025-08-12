403
Kuwait Cabinet Approves Decree-Law For Protecting Public Funds
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft decree-law revising Law 1/1993 for protecting public funds, which is considered a national priority and duty for the government.
It is also designed to close the loopholes of the previous law, which were revealed by practical applications, to update the legal drafting and widening the scope of criminalization and objective and procedural protection of public funds.
The legislation was approved during the Cabinet's customary weekly meeting held at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
The Cabinet also approved a draft decree-law amending Law 38/1980 with a view to speeding up litigation and coping with digital transformation.
During the meeting, Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi kept the ministers posted on the Kuwait Oil Company's recently launched artificial intelligence-used innovation center, which is part of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's digital transformation strategy in the energy field.
Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari elaborated on the 80-km Al-Sabriya City project, which provides 55,000 housing units. The minister described the city as one of the largest housing and development projects in northern Kuwait.
For his part, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem briefed the cabinet on the Public Authority for Partnership Projects (PAPP)'s signing of the second and third phases of the Al-Zour North Power Plant Project, in collaboration with a consortium that includes ACWA Power company and the Gulf Investment Corporation.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to suspend work at all ministries, government bodies, public institutions, and agencies on Thursday, September 4, 2025, on the occasion of the Prophet's Birthday.
Finally, the ministers reviewed and approved a set of subjects and matters on the agenda and decided to refer some of them to relevant ministerial committees for considering them and then reporting to the cabinet. (end) mt
