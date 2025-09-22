Australian Engineers Develop Reusable Building Material With Quarter Carbon Footprint
This innovative material, called cardboard-confined rammed earth, could significantly cut the carbon footprint of construction, while reducing waste going to landfill, according to a statement released Monday by Australia's Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT).
The material, which eliminates the need for cement, produces about one quarter of the emissions of concrete while costing less than a third as much, the statement said.
"By simply using cardboard, soil and water, we can make walls robust enough to support low-rise buildings," said RMIT researcher Ma Jiaming, lead author of the study published in the British journal Structures.
In a separate study, Ma combined carbon fibre with rammed earth, achieving strength comparable to high-performance concrete.
Ma said this innovation could revolutionise building design and construction by using locally sourced, recyclable materials and reflects the global revival of earth-based construction driven by net-zero goals and a focus on sustainability, reports Xinhua news agency.
Especially suited to hot climates, rammed earth buildings naturally regulate indoor temperatures and humidity, he said.
The method involves compacting a soil-and-water mixture inside cardboard formwork that can be made on-site, reducing the need to transport heavy construction materials, the researchers said.
Australia sends more than 2.2 million tonnes of cardboard and paper to landfill each year, while cement and concrete production account for about 8 per cent of annual global emissions.
The RMIT team said the innovation could benefit remote construction in regions with abundant red soils and is seeking partnerships with industry.
