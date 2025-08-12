UAE 20252026 Academic Calendar: What Students, Parents, Educators Need To Know

[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents , a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

The UAE Ministry of Education has unveiled the official academic calendar for the 2025-2026 school year, covering all public and private schools across the country. The calendar aims to broadly provide a unified, well-structured academic year to benefit students, parents, and educators alike.

However, flexibility is always provided to schools based on examination schedules. Notably, in the UAE, particularly in Dubai - schools are required to complete a minimum of 182 instructional days each academic year.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has also introduced a new academic calendar for all public and private higher education institutions (HEIs), effective from the 2025-2026 academic year.

Here's a quick breakdown of the key dates and changes affecting both schools and universities.

1. Update on SchoolsWhat are the key dates for schools?



School year start: August 25, 2025 School year end: July 3, 2026 (July 2 in Sharjah)

When will students have term breaks and holidays?

Winter break: December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026

Spring break: March 16 to March 29, 2026

(Sharjah private schools resume earlier on March 23)

Mid-Term Breaks for Government Curriculum Schools



Term 1: October 13-19, 2025, schools resume on October 20, 2025

Term 2: February 11-15, 2026, schools resume on February 16, 2026 Term 3: May 25-31, 2026, schools resume on June 1 (aligned with Eid Al Adha holidays)

When do the terms begin for international curricula schools?

The first term will end on December 5, 2025 with schools resuming for the second term on January, 5 2026.

The second term then begins on January 5, 2026 through March 15, 2026, followed by a spring break.

The third term starts on March 30, 2026 and ends on July 3, 2026, except in Sharjah, where it ends on July 2, 2026.

What does it mean for Indian curriculum schools?

Schools are required to generally adhere to the unified start and end dates. However, they have the flexibility to set specific start dates to align with international board exams such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) exams. Indian curriculum schools typically begin their academic year in April and end it in March. These schools may also adjust holiday dates, provided they remain within the designated semester timeline.

What kind of modifications are allowed?

Private schools following other curricula are allowed to schedule two mid-term breaks - one in October and another in February - each lasting no more than five consecutive days. These breaks must occur within the specified months and cannot be extended or shifted, ensuring they align with the national academic framework while allowing some flexibility for individual school operations.

Will there be longer winter breaks this year?

The first term will conclude with a four-week winter break instead of the previous three-week break. This year, the winter holidays will run from December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026, with schools reopening on January 5, 2026. The longer break provides students with ample time to rest after a demanding term and participate in national and community events.

What is the purpose of implementing the unified calendar?

This unified academic calendar provides consistency across all emirates and school types, helping families and schools plan better throughout the year. The spread-out breaks aim to reduce stress for students and staff, allowing time to recharge. It also helps align the school schedule with important cultural and community events in the UAE.

Parents and educators are encouraged to mark these dates to ensure smooth transitions between terms and holidays in the coming academic year.

What has the ministry mandated regarding final assessments and attendance at the end of each school term?

The ministry has mandated that all schools adhere to the approved academic calendar, which includes conducting final assessments or completing curriculum objectives during the final week of each term to ensure full student attendance until the last day.

However, this requirement does not apply to grades with pre-scheduled international exams. The ministry also stressed that private schools following the national curriculum must comply with the centralised examination schedule used by public schools.

2. Update on Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research's (MoHESR) updated structure for all public and private higher education institutions (HEIs) also brings significant changes to end-of-term holidays, aiming to establish a more flexible and uniform academic calendar across UAE HEIs.

In line with the 'Year of Community' goals, it seeks to promote family unity and provide students with a well-balanced schedule of study and rest periods.

Here's a brief overview of the important dates and updates impacting the universities.

When will the university academic year begin and end under the new structure in the UAE?

The university academic year will begin on 25 August 2025 and end on 3 July 2026. This unified schedule is mandatory for all UAE-based higher education institutions, except for international universities that follow calendars from their home countries.

What are the designated holiday periods for universities in the 2025–2026 academic year?

The winter break will run from 8 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, with classes resuming on 5 January. The spring break will be from 16 to 29 March 2026, with classes resuming on 30 March. Institutions are permitted to shift these breaks by up to one week earlier or later, provided the duration remains the same.

Is there any flexibility in implementing the unified academic calendar for universities?

While universities must follow the unified start and end dates, they are allowed flexibility in setting specific start dates to accommodate academic programmes or specialisations. They can also adjust holiday dates by up to one week and modify the end date based on the summer semester timeline.