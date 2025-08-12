Cristiano Ronaldo Engaged To Georgina Rodriguez: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

On Monday night, model and entrepreneur Georgina Rodriguez made a surprise announcement on Instagram. Showing off a huge oval diamond ring, the 31-year-old revealed she is now engaged to football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, nine years and four kids after.

Currently living in Saudi Arabia - Ronaldo plays for the club Al-Nassr - the couple have never shied away from sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. The Argentine-Spanish model rose to fame through her relationship with Ronaldo, 40, and has built a massive following across Instagram and other social media channels.

From meeting at a Gucci store to their headline-grabbing engagement, here's a look back at their relationship so far:

2016: First meeting

The Portuguese footballer was dating model Irina Shayk before he met Rodriguez. She was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store when she met the footballer. They began dating shortly after. Rodriguez was 22 at the time.

In her Netflix series, 'I Am Georgina', which released in 2022, Rodriguez described the early days of their relationship as a "very special start". She also shared that Ronaldo would often pick her up from work in luxury cars. "He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

2017: First public appearance to first pregnancy

They made their first official appearance together - with Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jr - at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, according to People.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March 2017 when Ronaldo posted a picture of the two of them cuddling on a couch. He captioned the post with a single red heart emoji.

That same year, Ronaldo announced the birth of their twins via surrogate. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," he captioned a photo of himself gazing at his two newborn babies, Eva and Mateo.

A lot happened for the couple in the same year. Weeks after the twins were born, the couple announced that Rodriguez was pregnant. Ronaldo confirmed the pregnancy to the Spanish news outlet El Mundo, saying that he was very excited about becoming a father for the fourth time.

Their daughter Alana Martina was born on November 12, 2017.

2018: Engagement rumours

Ronaldo transferred to Juventus after a nine-year career with Real Madrid. The family moved to Turin at the time. Soon after, Georgina was spotted wearing a sparkling diamond ring in a since-deleted Instagram Story, sparking engagement rumours.

2021: Expecting twins

In October 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting twins by posting a selfie holding a sonogram. It was later revealed that they were expecting a baby boy and girl.

2022: Loss of a baby

In January, on Rodriguez's 28th birthday, Ronaldo had a collage of images and videos from her Netflix show 'I Am Georgina' projected onto the Burj Khalifa.

In April that year, in a heartbreaking Instagram post, the couple announced the death of one of their newborn twins, their baby boy. They named the surviving girl child Bella Esmeralda.

2023: Moving to Saudi Arabia

The footballer signed with Al-Nassr in 2023 and made his debut for the club on January 22. The family moved to Riyadh with him. The same month, he shared photos of himself, Rodriguez and four of their kids exploring Riyadh. Rodriguez has since shared multiple photos of herself with Ronaldo and their children in Saudi.

2024: Secret wedding rumours

Rodriguez walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in March, modelling an ensemble that served as a special nod to her husband. She wore a red dress with the number seven - the same number that Ronaldo wore while playing with Manchester United.

Ronaldo sparked speculation he had secretly married Rodriguez by describing her as his "wife" during his acceptance speech at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in December. "It's a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here," Ronaldo said at the event in Dubai.

2025: Finally engaged

After almost nine years and multiple wedding rumours, Rodriguez finally revealed they were engaged by posting a photo of her massive oval-cut diamond ring on August 11. Ronaldo, who is the most followed person on Instagram, has not yet made a comment about their engagement.