Revealed: Georgina Rodríguez's Oval Diamond Engagement Ring's Value In Dirhams

Revealed: Georgina Rodríguez's Oval Diamond Engagement Ring's Value In Dirhams
After eight years together, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are officially headed down the aisle - and the engagement ring is every bit as dazzling as fans imagined.
On August 11, 2025, Rodríguez confirmed the news on Instagram with a close-up shot of her left hand sporting a massive oval-cut diamond. Her caption, translated from Spanish, read: "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."Recommended For You
While the couple has yet to reveal official details, jewellery expert Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry estimates the stone to be a 22-carat oval diamond, graded H color with VS1 clarity.
"The mounting is set in platinum and two ovals weighing two carats each," he told Brides magazine. "The price of this ring is $1,200,000."
The staggering amount estimates to Dh4,407,582.
It's a fitting choice for one of the world's greatest athletes of all time.
The couple has been open about their relationship journey in Rodríguez's Netflix series I Am Georgina. In one episode, friends teased her about when Ronaldo would propose, even singing Jennifer Lopez's“The Ring or When” at her. Ronaldo, meanwhile, hinted he was waiting for“that click” before making it official.“It could be in a year, it could be in six months, or it could be in a month,” he said.“I'm 1000 percent sure that it'll happen.”
That moment has clearly arrived.
