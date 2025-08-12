403
BTC/USD Signal 12/08: Price Is Extremely Bullish (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 125,000. Add a stop-loss at 112,000. Timeline: 1-3 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 112,000. Add a stop-loss at 125,000.
On the other hand, failure to move above that level will signal a potential reversal and raise the risk of it moving to the major S/R pivot point at 112,500.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBitcoin Price Waits for the US Inflation DataThe next important catalyst for the BTC/USD pair is the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Economists expect the data to show that the headline and core CPI rose in July as the impact of tariffs continued to emerge.The headline CPI is expected to come in at 2.8%, a slight increase from the previous month. A lower-than-expected jobs report will point to more gains among risky assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin is still seeing strong appetite among investors as spot exchange-traded fund inflows rose on Monday. These funds have now added over $54 billion in assets since their inception.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
