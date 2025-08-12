Cabinet Approves Four Semiconductor Projects Worth Rs 4,600 Cr Under ISM

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Cabinet has approved four additional semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), taking the total number of sanctioned projects to 10 with a cumulative investment commitment of around Rs 1.60 lakh crore across six states.

The newly approved proposals-submitted by SiCSem, Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd. (CDIL), 3D Glass Solutions Inc., and Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies-will collectively attract investments of about Rs 4,600 crore and generate employment for 2,034 skilled professionals, alongside creating indirect jobs in the electronic manufacturing ecosystem.

SiCSem and 3D Glass Solutions will establish facilities in Bhubaneswar's Info Valley, Odisha. SiCSem, in collaboration with UK-based Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd., will set up India's first commercial compound semiconductor fab, with an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers and 96 million packaged units for applications ranging from defence and electric vehicles to renewable energy systems.

3D Glass Solutions will build an advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit, producing 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3D Heterogeneous Integration modules annually for use in defence, AI, high-performance computing, and automotive technologies.

ASIP Technologies will establish a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh in partnership with South Korea's APACT Co. Ltd., with a capacity of 96 million units annually for mobile, automotive, and consumer electronics applications.

CDIL will expand its Mohali, Punjab facility to produce 158.38 million high-power discrete semiconductor devices each year, including MOSFETs, IGBTs, and Schottky diodes for EVs, renewable energy, and industrial uses.

