TEAMSTERS FIGHT FOR AREA STANDARDS AT GM CARHAUL CONTRACTORS IN BOWLING GREEN

Union Carhaulers Demand Fair Wages and Benefits from Non-Union Operators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters carhaul drivers will hold an area standards picket on Wednesday outside the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant to protest nonunion carhaul contractors that are undermining wages, benefits, and working conditions in the industry.

The nonunion carriers operating at the facility are refusing to meet area standard compensation and benefits, undercutting decades of progress made under the Teamsters National Master Automobile Transporters Agreement (NMATA). Their actions threaten hard-won standards that protect thousands of union carhaulers nationwide and jeopardize the livelihoods of all union families at the plant, including UAW members.

The picket comes as the Teamsters kick off national negotiations for a new NMATA. The current agreement expires August 31. Workers are bargaining for a strong new contract that raises industry standards and secures higher pay, better benefits, and strong job protections for every Teamster covered under the agreement.