The Dairy Alliance Unveils 'May Belle The Cow' Exhibit At Mississippi Children's Museum

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, recently joined the Mississippi Children's Museum (MCM) to celebrate the ribbon cutting of its newest interactive exhibit, May Belle the Cow. The life-sized, hands-on experience invites children to learn where their food comes from through immersive lessons on dairy farming, agriculture, and nutrition.The exhibit launch was commemorated with a public ribbon cutting at the Jackson museum location. The Dairy Alliance's Jana Miller and Audri Crews were joined by Kerra Middleton, a Mississippi dairy farmer from Middleton Farms in Moss Point, to speak on the importance of agricultural education and community investment.“We loved seeing so many families connect with May Belle and leave with a better understanding of where their food comes from,” said Jana Miller, Senior Director of Youth Wellness for The Dairy Alliance.“This exhibit introduces real agriculture in a playful, meaningful way to show just how much dairy farmers care about their communities.”Prairie Farms provided free milk samples to celebrate the occasion, while museum staff led farm-themed crafts and activities. Guests explored the exhibit firsthand and learned how dairy supports healthy bodies and strong communities.“May Belle captured the hearts of our guests from the moment the ribbon dropped,” said Susan Garrard , President of the Mississippi Children's Museum.“We're proud to offer this experience thanks to The Dairy Alliance and our partners who believe in making learning about agriculture fun and memorable.”The Dairy Alliance continues to expand agricultural literacy across the Southeast by partnering with museums, schools, and community groups. Through exhibits like May Belle, the organization champions real dairy and the farm families who nourish their communities.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit or follow @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

