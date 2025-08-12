Aji Group Advances 21 Places To Rank Among Top 100 In ENR's Top 225 International Design Firms

AJi Group, the region's leading architecture, construction, engineering and consultancy group committed to designing smart and building better, has achieved a significant milestone by advancing 21 spots to be ranked among the Top 100 International Design Firms in Engineering News-Record's (ENR) prestigious Top 225 list for 2025.

Ranking 86th in the global list that developers and investors turn to, AJi Group was recognized for its significant focus on investments in technology, climate resilience and energy transition. Aligning with the global trends in sustainability, ESG (environmental, social and governance) integration, artificial intelligence and resilient and adaptive infrastructure systems, AJi Group has been at the forefront in“reimagining its business model, enhancing operational efficiency and improving the return on investment for clients,” said Eng. Hamzeh Awwad, CEO.

“We are honoured to be recognized among the Top International Design Firms, a testament to the 60-year legacy of our organisation, the commitment of our talented professionals, and our focus on reshaping the future of infrastructure in the MENA region,” said Eng. Awwad.

“As a trusted partner to some of the region's most ambitious projects, we see this recognition as an acknowledgement of the remarkable advancements that the MENA region has made in redefining modern architecture, design and infrastructure development. The vision of our clients enables us to push our boundaries to deliver on their priorities, especially in promoting sustainable built environments and embracing advanced technology,” he added.

With close to half the projects coming from repeat clients, AJi Group is regarded as a go-to-partner for government entities, developers and investors in the MENA region. Under Eng. Awwad's leadership, the company has demonstrated exceptional performance across key metrics in recent years, with revenues surging 210% in 2024, and its talented professional base growing by 35%.

The Group's ascent in the ENR rankings also underscores its strategic expansion across the MENA region, where it operates through 13 regional offices, including four in Saudi Arabia and three in the UAE.

The Group has contributed to reshaping the MENA region's skyline by delivering monumental projects through its six verticals: Urban Environment, Wellness and Healthcare, Utilities and Environment, Mobility and Transportation, Eco-Futurism and Advisory and Solutions.

In its report, ENR particularly highlighted AJi Group's focus on tackling market challenges by embracing a transformation mindset.“As the region transforms, so must we,” observed Eng. Awwad, in the 2025 report, adding that the Group focused on“empowering local talent, embedding sustainability and driving cross-border collaboration.”

AJi Group's landmark projects include the Riyadh Municipality EPMO and AFMO, OSUS Eye – the first 'ten-minute' city in Riyadh, Green Riyadh's projects across four neighborhoods and the Cleveland Clinic Expansion in UAE.

Committed to innovation and sustainability, AJi Group recently published its first GRI-certified ESG report and has also secured ISO 19650 certification for Building Information Modelling. Earlier this year, the Group achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security and Cybersecurity, granted by MQA UK. The company's specialised subsidiaries, including HDP Overseas, focused on the healthcare sector, and QHC AJI, dedicated to infrastructure development in the UAE, continue to strengthen their project pipelines.

Other accolades won by the Group include Consultant of the Year at the Design Middle East Awards 2024, Project Management Company of the Year, and Best Mixed-Use Project at the Construction Innovation Awards KSA 2025 for the OSUS Eye project.