La Jolla Vein & Vascular Transforms Vein Care With Comprehensive Cosmetic Services For Full Leg Rejuvenation

- Dr. Nisha Bunke, MDLA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- La Jolla Vein & Vascular , San Diego's premier center for vein care, proudly announces the launch of its new cosmetic service offerings, marking a transformative step toward complete leg wellness. This expansion combines the clinic's renowned expertise in treating venous disease with cutting-edge aesthetic treatments-creating a single destination for full leg transformation.For years, La Jolla Vein & Vascular has led the region in diagnosing and treating conditions like varicose veins , chronic leg swelling, venous insufficiency, restless legs, and leg pain. Now, patients can go beyond symptom relief to address visible surface concerns, achieving legs that not only feel great-but look radiant, youthful, and smooth.Comprehensive Leg Care: Medical Relief Meets Aesthetic RenewalNew aesthetic services include:.Treatment of spider veins and ropier reticular veins.Laser removal of cherry angiomas (red spots).Correction of sun damage, age spots, and discoloration.Laser therapy for loose skin on legs and face.Unwanted leg hair removal (ideal for those wearing compression stockings post-procedure)These services are designed to enhance the outcome of traditional vein procedures, offering comprehensive leg rejuvenation from the inside out.Why This Matters for PatientsFor years, patients have expressed frustration about lingering cosmetic concerns-tiny spider veins, sun spots, skin laxity, or pigmentation changes-even after their venous symptoms had resolved. Now, with the integration of cosmetic services, La Jolla Vein & Vascular becomes one of the few practices in Southern California offering total leg wellness under one roof.Patients benefit from:.Symptom relief from painful or uncomfortable vein issues.Improved appearance of the legs, skin, and hair.One-on-one treatment plans designed to target deep and surface-level concernsAbout La Jolla Vein & VascularLa Jolla Vein & Vascular is a leading vein practice in San Diego dedicated to diagnosing and treating medical vein and lymphatic disorders. Founded by Dr. Nisha Bunke and joined by Dr. Amanda Steinberger, the practice is committed to clinical excellence, individualized treatment plans and now aesthetic innovation, and compassionate care.To learn more about vein treatments and cosmetic leg rejuvenation, visit .

