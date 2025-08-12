Styler Joins Forces With Fastercapital Launchup Program To Accelerate AI Fashion Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE – 1st of August, 2025Styler, the AI-driven personal fashion assistant platform, today announceda strategic partnership with FasterCapital through its LaunchUp program.This collaboration aims to accelerate Styler's growth across the MENAregion and beyond by leveraging FasterCapital's global network, capital,and expertise to redefine how consumers discover, style, and shop forclothing online.

Unlocking a $1 Trillion Market with AI-Powered Fashion SolutionsThe global online fashion market, valued at over $1 trillion, is rapidlyevolving with increasing demand for personalized styling and virtual tryon technologies. However, consumers still face challenges in outfitplanning, personalized recommendations, and engaging shoppingexperiences. Traditional e-commerce platforms often lack communityinteraction and realistic virtual fitting options, creating a significant gap inthe market. Styler addresses these inefficiencies by offering a unique AIpowered platform that combines wardrobe digitization, personalized outfitsuggestions, and immersive virtual try-ons, positioning itself as a firstmover in the MENA region's burgeoning fashion tech landscape.

Styler's Innovative Solution: Personalized Styling Meets Virtual Try-OnStyler empowers users to upload and organize their wardrobe digitally,receiving AI-generated outfit suggestions tailored to their style and preferences. Its standout features include a realistic 2D virtual try-onmodel, an image-to-video outfit visualization tool, and a social fashionfeed for inspiration, feedback, and brand integration. This holisticapproach not only enhances user engagement but also drives ecommerce conversions through integrated brand partnerships. Earlytraction in Dubai's fashion community and positive user feedback validateStyler's market fit and competitive edge, supported by a scalablesubscription and commission-based revenue model.

Strategic Partnership with FasterCapital: Accelerating MarketLeadershipBy joining FasterCapital's LaunchUp program, Styler gains access to arobust ecosystem of mentorship, technical resources, and capital-raisingsupport-critical for scaling its platform rapidly. FasterCapital's rigorousselection process, led by Hesham Zreik, ensures only high-potentialstartups with disruptive innovation receive backing. This partnership willfast-track Styler's product development, marketing efforts, and regionalexpansion plans, positioning the company to capitalize on the growingdemand for AI-driven fashion solutions.

Executive PerspectivesHesham Zreik, Founder & CEO of FasterCapital, commented:“Styler exemplifies the kind of visionary innovation we seek atFasterCapital. Their AI-driven approach to personal fashion stylingaddresses a clear market pain point with a scalable, tech-enabledsolution. We are excited to support Styler's journey to becoming a marketleader in the MENA region and beyond, leveraging our LaunchUpprogram's resources to accelerate their growth trajectory.

Mahmoud, Founder of Styler, stated:“Our partnership with FasterCapital is a pivotal milestone that validatesour vision to transform how people engage with fashion online. With theirstrategic guidance and investment, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint, enhance our technology, and deliver unmatched personalizationand virtual try-on experiences to users across the region.

Growth Trajectory and Future PlansIn the coming months, Styler will focus on completing its soft launch inDubai, expanding into the GCC markets, and onboarding major fashionbrands onto its platform. The company plans to leverage the AED1,000,000 funding round to accelerate product development, marketing,and operational scaling. Styler's long-term vision is to become the leadingAI-powered fashion assistant globally, driving billions in e-commercesales while fostering a vibrant, interactive fashion community.

About StylerFounded by Mahmoud, Styler is an AI-driven fashion e-commerceplatform designed to help users discover, style, and shop clothingeffortlessly. By digitizing wardrobes and offering personalized outfitsuggestions combined with virtual try-on technology, Styler enhances theonline fashion shopping experience while integrating social and brandengagement features.

About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated toco-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, weare now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we havehelped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwidethrough various programs, including funding assistance, businessdevelopment, and technical support. The LaunchUp program is designedto help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship,strategic guidance, and network support.

