Styler Joins Forces With Fastercapital Launchup Program To Accelerate AI Fashion Innovation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE – 1st of August, 2025
Styler, the AI-driven personal fashion assistant platform, today announced
a strategic partnership with FasterCapital through its LaunchUp program.
This collaboration aims to accelerate Styler's growth across the MENA
region and beyond by leveraging FasterCapital's global network, capital,
and expertise to redefine how consumers discover, style, and shop for
clothing online.
Unlocking a $1 Trillion Market with AI-Powered Fashion Solutions
The global online fashion market, valued at over $1 trillion, is rapidly
evolving with increasing demand for personalized styling and virtual try
on technologies. However, consumers still face challenges in outfit
planning, personalized recommendations, and engaging shopping
experiences. Traditional e-commerce platforms often lack community
interaction and realistic virtual fitting options, creating a significant gap in
the market. Styler addresses these inefficiencies by offering a unique AI
powered platform that combines wardrobe digitization, personalized outfit
suggestions, and immersive virtual try-ons, positioning itself as a first
mover in the MENA region's burgeoning fashion tech landscape. Styler's Innovative Solution: Personalized Styling Meets Virtual Try-On
Styler empowers users to upload and organize their wardrobe digitally,
receiving AI-generated outfit suggestions tailored to their style and preferences. Its standout features include a realistic 2D virtual try-on
model, an image-to-video outfit visualization tool, and a social fashion
feed for inspiration, feedback, and brand integration. This holistic
approach not only enhances user engagement but also drives e
commerce conversions through integrated brand partnerships. Early
traction in Dubai's fashion community and positive user feedback validate
Styler's market fit and competitive edge, supported by a scalable
subscription and commission-based revenue model. Strategic Partnership with FasterCapital: Accelerating Market
Leadership
By joining FasterCapital's LaunchUp program, Styler gains access to a
robust ecosystem of mentorship, technical resources, and capital-raising
support-critical for scaling its platform rapidly. FasterCapital's rigorous
selection process, led by Hesham Zreik, ensures only high-potential
startups with disruptive innovation receive backing. This partnership will
fast-track Styler's product development, marketing efforts, and regional
expansion plans, positioning the company to capitalize on the growing
demand for AI-driven fashion solutions. Executive Perspectives
Hesham Zreik, Founder & CEO of FasterCapital, commented:
“Styler exemplifies the kind of visionary innovation we seek at
FasterCapital. Their AI-driven approach to personal fashion styling
addresses a clear market pain point with a scalable, tech-enabled
solution. We are excited to support Styler's journey to becoming a market
leader in the MENA region and beyond, leveraging our LaunchUp
program's resources to accelerate their growth trajectory. Mahmoud, Founder of Styler, stated:
“Our partnership with FasterCapital is a pivotal milestone that validates
our vision to transform how people engage with fashion online. With their
strategic guidance and investment, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint, enhance our technology, and deliver unmatched personalization
and virtual try-on experiences to users across the region. Growth Trajectory and Future Plans
In the coming months, Styler will focus on completing its soft launch in
Dubai, expanding into the GCC markets, and onboarding major fashion
brands onto its platform. The company plans to leverage the AED
1,000,000 funding round to accelerate product development, marketing,
and operational scaling. Styler's long-term vision is to become the leading
AI-powered fashion assistant globally, driving billions in e-commerce
sales while fostering a vibrant, interactive fashion community. About Styler
Founded by Mahmoud, Styler is an AI-driven fashion e-commerce
platform designed to help users discover, style, and shop clothing
effortlessly. By digitizing wardrobes and offering personalized outfit
suggestions combined with virtual try-on technology, Styler enhances the
online fashion shopping experience while integrating social and brand
engagement features. About FasterCapital
FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to
co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we
are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have
helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide
through various programs, including funding assistance, business
development, and technical support. The LaunchUp program is designed
to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship,
Media Contact: Rasha Almasri
...
+1 (512) 400-0256
