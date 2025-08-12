Iran, Turkmenistan Seal Deal To Lay Down New Railway Lines
According to him, the agreement on this was reached with the Turkmen side during a meeting held in Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.
Collaborative sessions will be convened between railway
specialists from the two nations to address this matter.
Zakeri articulated that one of the rail corridors interlinking the railway terminals in Iran and Turkmenistan will be a standard gauge railway, while the other will be a broader gauge railway system.
The deputy minister emphasized that augmenting the railway infrastructure is pivotal for enhancing the trade dynamics via rail corridors between Iran and Turkmenistan.
Zakeri indicated that discussions were conducted with the Turkmen counterpart regarding the expedited transit of complete rolling stock at the Sarakhs rail terminal, culminating in a consensus that the Turkmenistan Railway Company would augment the rail logistics between the two nations by incorporating an additional 200-300 Uzbek wagons into the operational fleet. Consequently, the potential for augmenting freight logistics via rail infrastructure is poised for further enhancement.
