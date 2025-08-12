Terramaster Launches F2-425 2-Bay NAS: Intel X86 Performance Benchmark

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Equipped with an Intel x86 quad-core processor, 4GB memory, and dual 2.5GbE ports, the F2-425 offers superior 4K video encoding and decoding, perfect for home backups and multimedia streaming.

Massive Storage Capacity

Supports up to 60TB (2x30TB drives), capable of storing 15 million photos, 9 million documents, 20,000 HD movies, or 2 million lossless music tracks.

Robust Security

Supports RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, Single, and TRAID/TRAID+ configurations for optimized disk usage and redundancy.

Home Data and Memory

The F2-425 serves as a centralized family data storage center, consolidating data from PCs, Macs, phones, and cloud services.

Family Multimedia Hub

With 4K video decoding and uPnP/DLNA compatibility, the F2-425 streams seamlessly to devices like smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV, and smart TVs via TerraMaster's Multimedia Server or third-party apps like Plex and Emby.

TNAS Mobile App

A revamped, user-friendly mobile app enables seamless photo backups , AI categorization, user and storage management. The TNAS platform leverages local AI algorithms to categorize photos by faces, pets, objects, and scenes, ensuring privacy and ease of use.

Effortless PC Integration

The TNAS PC client allows users to access NAS files as a local disk in file explorer, while TerraSync ensures real-time file synchronization with up to 32 historical versions for efficient backups.

Availability

The TerraMaster F2-425 is now available through the TerraMaster official website ( ) and authorized channels, with a 2-year global warranty and lifetime technical support.

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand focused on innovative storage solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. With a commitment to performance, reliability, and user friendly design, TerraMaster delivers cutting-edge NAS and DAS products to meet diverse storage needs.

