Holley Performance Brands And Callaway Cars Partner On New Line Of Performance Packages For Trucks & Suvs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership will deliver powerful and scalable performance upgrades for GM vehicles and aims for enhanced dealer network access

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, and Callaway Cars , a premier provider of OEM-integrated performance solutions, today announced a partnership to develop and launch a line of performance packages for GM trucks and SUVs. The partnership marks a new era for two automotive aftermarket powerhouses and will focus on building scalable, high-performance vehicle solutions for popular GM models, expanding the companies' reach in the GM ecosystem and serving more enthusiasts in the Domestic Muscle arena and the rapidly growing Modern Truck & Off-Road space.









Holley Performance Brands and Callaway Cars join forces to deliver performance packages for GM makes and models, bringing turnkey, dealer-approved solutions to even more enthusiasts.

Scaling High-Performance Vehicle Solutions

By combining Callaway's nearly five decades of renowned engineering, design and craftsmanship with Holley's robust operational capabilities and extensive market expertise, the company will be able to reach even more enthusiasts with turnkey, dealer-approved solutions across multiple consumer verticals, providing the performance, reliability and warranty support consumers expect.

The performance packages will primarily target vehicles in the GM portfolio, such as Silverado, Sierra, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon and Escalade, as well as the iconic Corvette. Packages will vary in price, up to premium-level“Pinnacle” versions. Holley will lead the digital and direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales channels, with Callaway continuing their GM dealership outreach.

“As we continue to realize our vision to be the undisputed global leader in the automotive performance aftermarket, this partnership puts us in a strong position to drive growth and deliver category-defining products for the modern enthusiast," said Matthew Stevenson, President & CEO, Holley Performance Brands.“Callaway Cars is a company that seamlessly complements our iconic brands and shares in our desire to bring more performance and fun to enthusiasts everywhere.”

Expanding Availability of Callaway Products

As part of the partnership, Holley is making investments to fund vehicle development, marketing and activation efforts. Project collaboration will include multi-channel outreach campaigns directly connecting with GM dealers and creating visibility of the partnership with auto enthusiasts through Holley's industry leading social media and e-commerce platforms.

New Callaway Performance Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Callaway's reputation for precision engineering and OEM-integrated performance has its roots in the Chevrolet Corvette, a vehicle that, for decades, has been assembled exclusively by General Motors in Holley's hometown of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

To leverage the synergies of Callaway with the local Corvette production, Holley and Callaway will establish a new Callaway Performance Center alongside its existing operations in Bowling Green. This new center will focus on the Corvette, as well as GM truck and SUV offerings. These changes will increase production capacity and enable broader availability of dealer-backed solutions for customers.

"My father built Callaway Cars on a foundation of passion and performance," said Pete Callaway, President, Callaway Cars. "Joining Holley in this partnership allows the Callaway Team to take that legacy to the next level, reaching more enthusiasts with complete, high-performance vehicle solutions while maintaining the authenticity and excellence people expect from the Callaway brand."

Growth, Reach and Unmatched Experiences

“By pairing Holley's deep manufacturing and distribution strength in the performance aftermarket with Callaway Cars' talent for advanced engineering technologies and innovative product design, we're delivering complete vehicle solutions that few in the industry can match,” added Stevenson.

As with current Callaway deliveries, customers will still have the option to receive their vehicles at select dealerships nationwide or take part in immersive delivery experiences designed for performance enthusiasts. New experiences will be coming soon to Bowling Green, alongside those already available in Old Lyme, Connecticut and potentially other locations across the Holley Performance Brands footprint.

For more Holley company news, click here .

For more details about Callaway Cars, click here .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley's ability to (1) execute our business strategy, including monetization of services provided and expansions in and into existing and new lines of business; (2) grow and manage growth profitably; (3) maintain relationships with customers and suppliers; (4) retain our management and key employees; (5) successfully integrate acquisitions or achieve the expected synergies from such acquisitions; (6) successfully design, develop, and market new, effective, and safe products, (7) compete effectively in our market; (8) maintain and strengthen demand for our products and brands; (9) maintain successful and profitable partnerships; (10) achieve expected returns on investments; and (11) the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit .

About Callaway Cars Inc.

Callaway Cars is a global leader in the design, engineering, development and manufacturing of high-performance specialty vehicles and performance products, showcasing technological sophistication, artistry, and craftsmanship. Founded by Reeves Callaway in 1977 and headquartered in Old Lyme, Connecticut, the company distributes Callaway-branded products through a select dealer network. Additionally, the company delivers a full range of contract engineering and manufacturing services for original equipment vehicle manufacturers, with special focus on development of high-performance vehicles, systems and components. Affiliated Callaway companies include composite manufacturer, Callaway Carbon, and GT racing car constructor, Callaway Competition. For more information, visit callawaycars.com or call (860) 434-9002.

Holley Media Relations Contact(s) :

Jordan Moore, ... / Sydney Goggans, ...

Holley Investor Relations Contact(s):

Anthony Rozmus / Neel Sikka

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

...

Callaway Media Relations Contact :

Mike Vendetto

Vendetto Marketing Solutions

203-208-2880

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at