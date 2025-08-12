Eco Material Technologies Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Highlighting Advancements In U.S. Cement And Concrete Decarbonization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company prevents 5.5 million tons of CO2e emissions, expands ash harvesting, and scales domestic supply of low-carbon cement alternatives

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Material Technologies Inc. ("Eco Material" or the "Company"), the leading producer, marketer and distributor of supplementary cementitious materials ("SCMs") and producer of Green Cement products in the United States, released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company's environmental and social impact across its operations. The report highlights significant progress in reducing the environmental footprint of the construction industry through innovation, large-scale fly ash utilization, and the expanded use of domestic materials as sustainable alternatives to traditional cement.

Cement manufacturing is responsible for nearly 8% of global carbon emissions. Eco Material's sustainable SCMs-including fly ash and proprietary Green Cement products-now displace more than 5% of total U.S. cement consumption annually, resulting in more than 5.5 million metric tons of avoided CO2e emissions in 2024 alone.

Other key highlights from the Eco Material 2024 report include:



6.2 million short tons of fresh fly ash and bottom ash diverted from landfills

467,806 tons of harvested legacy ash put to beneficial use

73,292 tons of Green Cement produced, avoiding 65,000+ metric tons of CO2

More than 2 billion gallons of water use avoided by using fly ash 20% of fleet replaced with fuel-efficient trucks, cutting operational emissions

“Our mission is to build a greener world by rethinking what's possible with construction materials,” said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies.“We're proving that domestic fly ash is not only a powerful climate solution, but also a resilient and scalable one. The infrastructure transformation is already underway, and we're proud to be leading it.”

As the construction industry recognizes the benefits of using alternatives to imported cement and carbon-intensive building materials, Eco Material's products offer a domestic, scalable solution. The Company's proprietary cement technologies - PozzoSlag® and PozzoCem® - can replace up to 100% of ordinary portland cement (OPC) in select applications, without compromising, and often improving performance. These innovations are enabling a transition toward near-zero emissions concrete while also reducing water usage, with more than 2 billion gallons of water use avoided in 2024 through SCM substitution for OPC.

Eco Material operates at more than 125 sites across 42 states, serving more than 5,000 unique customer locations with more than 1,100 employees - 14% being women compared to the national average of 10.9% in the construction industry. Its expanded logistics footprint and recent investments in fuel-efficient transportation have further reduced operational emissions. In 2024, the Company replaced 20% of its heavy truck fleet with more sustainable alternatives and reported a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.83, remaining below the industry average and demonstrating a strong commitment to workplace safety and health.

The Company's SCMs are already playing a critical role in high-profile infrastructure projects across the country. This includes the Gross Reservoir Expansion in Colorado, where Eco Material supplied 90,000 tons of fly ash for what will become the tallest roller compacted dam in the United States. In California, Eco Material's fly ash was used in the John Madden Football Center at Cal Poly, helping reduce the carbon footprint of the new LEED-targeted facility. In Texas, the Company's PozzoCem® H-65 Green Cement was successfully deployed in the plug and abandonment of a historic oil well, demonstrating novel applications for its cement technologies in the energy sector.

Looking ahead, Eco Material remains focused on doubling its annual volumes of recycled material to 20 million tons by 2030. The Company's vision aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production). Its commitment to emissions transparency and circular resource use positions Eco Material as a key partner in the transition to climate-resilient infrastructure and lower-carbon construction practices.

The full 2024 Sustainability Report, including detailed metrics and case studies, can be found here .

About Eco Material Technologies, Inc.

Eco Material Technologies Inc. ("Eco Material" or "the Company") is the leading producer, marketer and distributor of ash based sustainable SCM products in the United States. Eco Material is also an environmentally focused, near-zero carbon cement producer in the United States. SCMs are the most effective, environmentally friendly alternative materials to portland cement that significantly reduce the CO2 footprint and improve the performance and longevity of cement's end-product, concrete. Coal ash and natural pozzolans are used to replace a portion of portland cement in concrete and can be further upgraded to higher performance Green Cement products by the Company. Eco Material also supplies services to electric utilities related to management of coal ash and other CCPs and beneficially uses more than 10 million tons per year of recovered materials – conserving natural resources, reducing emissions and avoiding landfilling of material.

