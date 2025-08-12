403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Insists Deal Cannot Proceed Without Ukraine’s Approval
(MENAFN) European Union leaders insisted Tuesday that any peace agreement must align with international law and cannot be forced upon Ukraine without its approval, as U.S. and Russian presidents prepare for a high-stakes meeting.
In an official statement, the EU emphasized that a "just and lasting peace" must safeguard Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, underlining that borders "must not be changed by force."
"The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine," the statement stressed. "Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities."
The EU pledged ongoing support for Ukraine across political, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic fronts, reaffirming its commitment to enforce sanctions targeting Russia.
The bloc also restated its backing for Ukraine’s EU membership bid.
Notably, Hungary abstained from endorsing the declaration. Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on X that Hungary would not support a statement setting conditions for a meeting from which EU leaders were excluded.
The upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, set for Friday in Alaska, aims to address a potential Russia-Ukraine ceasefire and explore ways to mend U.S.-Russia relations.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Saturday that Ukraine would not surrender any territory to Russia, countering Trump’s remarks about possible "swapping of territories" to end the conflict.
In an official statement, the EU emphasized that a "just and lasting peace" must safeguard Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, underlining that borders "must not be changed by force."
"The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine," the statement stressed. "Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities."
The EU pledged ongoing support for Ukraine across political, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic fronts, reaffirming its commitment to enforce sanctions targeting Russia.
The bloc also restated its backing for Ukraine’s EU membership bid.
Notably, Hungary abstained from endorsing the declaration. Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on X that Hungary would not support a statement setting conditions for a meeting from which EU leaders were excluded.
The upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, set for Friday in Alaska, aims to address a potential Russia-Ukraine ceasefire and explore ways to mend U.S.-Russia relations.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Saturday that Ukraine would not surrender any territory to Russia, countering Trump’s remarks about possible "swapping of territories" to end the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment