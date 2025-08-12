Petscreening Named To Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Fourth Consecutive Year

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "The continued growth underscores our mission to make a positive impact in the rental housing industry for pets, pet-owning residents and pet-friendly properties. As always, this recognition reflects our wonderful and innovative associates, whose hard work and forward-thinking ideas enable us to continue to refine and expand on this one-of-a-kind solution."

Through the PetScreening platform, rental applicants enter information about their pets, and the platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a community's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight and age. This provides property owners with a streamlined process to comprehensively assess the risk posed by a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live at a rental property.

Evaluating pets on an individual basis greatly assists properties considering forgoing standard restrictions in favor of more forward-thinking policies favored by today's residents. PetScreening also uses an in-house team and certified fair housing specialists backed by legal counsel to efficiently review reasonable accommodation requests for assistance animals for property teams.

As part of its ongoing innovation, PetScreening recently launched PetComply , an exclusive feature that uses AI and advanced data analytics to help property managers identify undeclared pets. This feature supports stronger compliance, transparency and operational efficiency for property owners and operators.

"This type of recognition is always humbling, because it indicates our solution has made a powerful impact in the rental housing world," said David Stunja, chief operating officer at PetScreening. "It also fuels our desire for continued innovation, which includes seeking feedback from our users to determine ways we can continually improve the platform. Pet-friendliness is a multitiered initiative, and we're here to help property teams create the most forward-thinking, pet-responsible environment possible for the modern resident."

To learn more about PetScreening or request a demo, visit petscreening

For the full 2025 Inc. 5000 list, company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit inc/inc5000

About PetScreening

PetScreening is the rental housing industry's leading platform for managing pets and assistance animals. Offered at no cost to housing providers, the platform standardizes pet risk assessment with digital Pet Profiles and FIDO Scores®, streamlines assistance animal reviews in compliance with HUD and Fair Housing guidelines, and helps identify unauthorized pets, all while supporting more pet-inclusive communities. Learn more at petscreening .

