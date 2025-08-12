403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seven people pass away in Cape Verde due to heavy rains, floods
(MENAFN) The government of Cape Verde has declared a state of emergency on the islands of Sao Vicente and Santo Antao after severe rainfall and flooding left seven people dead and caused major destruction.
Officials said the emergency declaration will allow activation of the national emergency fund to repair damaged roads, streets, and other infrastructure, as well as provide aid to those affected by the extreme weather.
According to the interior administration minister, all seven fatalities occurred on Sao Vicente, which was struck by intense rain and thunderstorms lasting just over two and a half hours. The minister warned that the death toll could rise, as some individuals remain missing.
The head of the National Civil Protection and Fire Service reported extensive damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, with Santo Antao particularly hard hit. Landslides there once again blocked access to the town of Alto Mira only days after the roads had been reopened.
Officials said the emergency declaration will allow activation of the national emergency fund to repair damaged roads, streets, and other infrastructure, as well as provide aid to those affected by the extreme weather.
According to the interior administration minister, all seven fatalities occurred on Sao Vicente, which was struck by intense rain and thunderstorms lasting just over two and a half hours. The minister warned that the death toll could rise, as some individuals remain missing.
The head of the National Civil Protection and Fire Service reported extensive damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, with Santo Antao particularly hard hit. Landslides there once again blocked access to the town of Alto Mira only days after the roads had been reopened.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment