Seven people pass away in Cape Verde due to heavy rains, floods

2025-08-12 07:46:24
(MENAFN) The government of Cape Verde has declared a state of emergency on the islands of Sao Vicente and Santo Antao after severe rainfall and flooding left seven people dead and caused major destruction.

Officials said the emergency declaration will allow activation of the national emergency fund to repair damaged roads, streets, and other infrastructure, as well as provide aid to those affected by the extreme weather.

According to the interior administration minister, all seven fatalities occurred on Sao Vicente, which was struck by intense rain and thunderstorms lasting just over two and a half hours. The minister warned that the death toll could rise, as some individuals remain missing.

The head of the National Civil Protection and Fire Service reported extensive damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure, with Santo Antao particularly hard hit. Landslides there once again blocked access to the town of Alto Mira only days after the roads had been reopened.

