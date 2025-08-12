403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU leaders stay frim on Ukraine’s involvement in Trump-Putin summit
(MENAFN) European Union leaders have stated that no peace agreement should be reached without Ukraine’s consent and that any deal must be grounded in international law. The comments came ahead of a planned meeting between the US and Russian presidents.
In their joint statement, the leaders stressed that a “just and lasting peace” must safeguard Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, adding that borders “must not be changed by force.” They emphasized that “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine” and that meaningful talks can only occur alongside a ceasefire or a significant reduction in hostilities.
The EU reiterated its commitment to providing Ukraine with political, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic assistance, while continuing to enforce sanctions against Russia. The bloc also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s bid to join the EU.
Hungary declined to sign the statement. Prime Minister Viktor Orban explained on social media that his country would not endorse a declaration setting conditions for a meeting where EU leaders themselves were not participants.
In their joint statement, the leaders stressed that a “just and lasting peace” must safeguard Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, adding that borders “must not be changed by force.” They emphasized that “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine” and that meaningful talks can only occur alongside a ceasefire or a significant reduction in hostilities.
The EU reiterated its commitment to providing Ukraine with political, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic assistance, while continuing to enforce sanctions against Russia. The bloc also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s bid to join the EU.
Hungary declined to sign the statement. Prime Minister Viktor Orban explained on social media that his country would not endorse a declaration setting conditions for a meeting where EU leaders themselves were not participants.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment