EU leaders stay frim on Ukraine’s involvement in Trump-Putin summit

2025-08-12 07:43:43
(MENAFN) European Union leaders have stated that no peace agreement should be reached without Ukraine’s consent and that any deal must be grounded in international law. The comments came ahead of a planned meeting between the US and Russian presidents.

In their joint statement, the leaders stressed that a “just and lasting peace” must safeguard Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, adding that borders “must not be changed by force.” They emphasized that “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine” and that meaningful talks can only occur alongside a ceasefire or a significant reduction in hostilities.

The EU reiterated its commitment to providing Ukraine with political, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic assistance, while continuing to enforce sanctions against Russia. The bloc also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s bid to join the EU.

Hungary declined to sign the statement. Prime Minister Viktor Orban explained on social media that his country would not endorse a declaration setting conditions for a meeting where EU leaders themselves were not participants.

