News, Politics, Business, Tech And The Arts On Arabian Post

Unveiled at IFA, Changhong's panda-inspired product line artfully blends iconic cultural motifs with cutting-edge AI technology. The AI TV features an intelligent virtual companion, Panda Xiaobai , delivering round-the-clock interactive engagement and curated panda-themed content. The refrigerator uses AI-powered cloud humidity control to preserve freshness, while the air conditioner employs adaptive AI algorithms to fine-tune indoor climate with precision. Drawing from ink-wash aesthetics and panda silhouettes, the design reflects a graceful fusion of technological sophistication and natural elegance.
At the exhibition, CHiQ, Changhong's international brand, announced a strategic three-year partnership with the International Ski Federation (FIS), becoming the official partner of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup. Building on its existing involvement in German FIS events since 2023 and its collaboration with the German Ski Association (DSV), the agreement represents a significant step forward in CHiQ's global sports marketing strategy. The brand also reaffirmed its alliance with ski jumping world champion Andreas Wellinger , jointly promoting the values of excellence and perseverance.
Furthering its commitment to inclusive sports, CHiQ became the official sponsor of the Wheelchair Tennis Open, hosted by the German Tennis Federation (DTB). At IFA 2025, DTB awarded CHiQ an honorary partnership certificate, recognizing its role in bridging technology and sport while advancing ESG values. This collaboration highlights CHiQ's dedication to driving meaningful social impact through innovation and championing diversity, equality, and sustainability on a global scale.See also Galaxy Arena and TMElive Renew Strategic Partnership, Announcing Three Years of Expanded Events and a Commitment to Boosting Macau's Development as the 'City of Performances'
In recognition of its achievements, CHiQ was honored with the “Leading AI Home Appliance Brand Award” at IFA 2025, celebrating its pioneering contributions to intelligent manufacturing and AI-driven innovation.
CHiQ's strong presence at this year's exhibition reflects a global strategy firmly rooted in technological innovation and cultural resonance. By integrating emblematic Chinese imagery and forging alliances with premier international sports platforms, the brand continues to elevate its premium positioning. Bolstered by its green technologies and AI-powered solutions, CHiQ has garnered widespread acclaim for its visionary approach. As Changhong's flagship for international markets, CHiQ is poised to steadily earn consumer trust through relentless innovation and authentic value creation.
