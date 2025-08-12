403
Afghanistan’s law enforcement arrest forty suspects for alleged crimes
(MENAFN) Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Affairs reported Tuesday that police had detained 40 people in various parts of the country over the past 24 hours for alleged involvement in multiple criminal offenses.
According to the ministry, the suspects face accusations including theft, murder, disturbing public order, moral corruption, forgery, illegal excavation of historical sites, and artifact theft. The announcement was made in a statement posted on the ministry’s X account.
Just two days earlier, the ministry said that 28 individuals had been arrested on similar charges across the country.
