403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jellyfish Force Shutdown of Nuclear Power Station
(MENAFN) A “massive” influx of jellyfish has caused the temporary closure of a nuclear energy facility in northern France, according to the site’s operator.
The unexpected marine event disrupted operations at the Gravelines nuclear station when the sea creatures obstructed the filters used in its cooling systems.
The plant, managed by EDF, confirmed that the “massive and unpredictable presence of jellyfish” triggered an automatic shutdown of four out of its six power units.
The remaining two units were already offline due to ongoing maintenance, resulting in a full halt of the facility’s operations.
The occurrence, which took place on Sunday night, was confirmed by EDF on Monday.
The company assured that the event posed “no impact on the safety of the facilities, the safety of personnel, or the environment,” and that the jellyfish only reached “the non-nuclear part of the facilities.”
This distinction emphasized that critical safety zones within the station remained unaffected by the marine intrusion.
Efforts are currently underway to resolve the situation.
EDF stated that “the plant teams are mobilized and are currently carrying out the necessary diagnostics and interventions to be able to restart the production units safely.”
The nuclear plant, situated near the North Sea, sources its cooling water from a channel connected to the body of water, which is known to host various jellyfish species.
However, the company did not provide further details regarding the specific type of jellyfish responsible for the disruption.
The unexpected marine event disrupted operations at the Gravelines nuclear station when the sea creatures obstructed the filters used in its cooling systems.
The plant, managed by EDF, confirmed that the “massive and unpredictable presence of jellyfish” triggered an automatic shutdown of four out of its six power units.
The remaining two units were already offline due to ongoing maintenance, resulting in a full halt of the facility’s operations.
The occurrence, which took place on Sunday night, was confirmed by EDF on Monday.
The company assured that the event posed “no impact on the safety of the facilities, the safety of personnel, or the environment,” and that the jellyfish only reached “the non-nuclear part of the facilities.”
This distinction emphasized that critical safety zones within the station remained unaffected by the marine intrusion.
Efforts are currently underway to resolve the situation.
EDF stated that “the plant teams are mobilized and are currently carrying out the necessary diagnostics and interventions to be able to restart the production units safely.”
The nuclear plant, situated near the North Sea, sources its cooling water from a channel connected to the body of water, which is known to host various jellyfish species.
However, the company did not provide further details regarding the specific type of jellyfish responsible for the disruption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment