Isha Koppikar Lends Support To Filmmaking Student With Her Film 'Rocketship'

Actress Isha Koppikar, who is known for her work in 'Don', 'Kya Kool Hai Hum', and others, is set to essay the role of a mother in 'Rocketship' for which she has teamed up with the filmmaking students at Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods International academy. 'Rocketship' is a students' diploma project.

Talking about the same, the actress said, "When I was approached by the students, I was more than happy and willing to help them out with the project. These students have immense potential and that became very evident when they narrated the story and the script to me. I relate to these kids because they are starting from the scratch, just like I did. I had no Godfather in the industry. So to see them build their dreams from the beginning, is more than motivating and fulfilling for me”.

The first poster for Rocketship was unveiled recently, and from the looks of it, the poster promises to deliver a heart-warming story like audiences have never seen before. It appears to be an emotional story with emphasis on the mother-daughter bond, with Isha Koppikar taking on a role that is specifically designed to melt viewers' hearts.

Earlier, the actress had shared that ageing for an actor is an enriching experience as they can use their understanding of the world, courtesy the experience, as a strength adding a lot to their performance.

Reflecting on a well-known example, she said, "A film was made in 2019, titled 'Saand Ki Aankh'. They made the film with youngsters in it, and Neena Gupta had also said that if you have written a role for a 50-year-old or a 60-year-old woman, then why are you casting and portraying 30-year-old girls as old? Why not take actors who have proven that they are really good, talented actors? Why are you not taking them now? Why do you think they are jaded?"

However, the actress is hopeful about the direction the industry is heading in. In recent years, more films have started to feature older female protagonists, and discussions around representation have become more common. Isha sees this as a step toward a more inclusive approach to storytelling, one where both youth and maturity have their place.