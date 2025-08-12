Bullen Ultrasonics Awarded U.S. Patent For Hands-Free Electrical Connector Powering Next-Gen Factory Automation

Bullen's patented connector enables safer, faster tool changes and supports lights-out manufacturing in Industry 4.0 environments

EATON, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullen Ultrasonics , a leader in precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a new electrical connector that enables fully automated, hands-free tool changes to eliminate downtime, boost safety and advancing lights-out manufacturing. Designed specifically for high-performance, automated manufacturing, the patented connector enables robots to automatically pick up and drop off high-power, high-voltage tooling, such as Bullen's ultrasonic machining attachments, while keeping operators safely distanced from ergonomic hazards, high-voltage components and sharp edges.

"This patent highlights our focus as a company on addressing real-world manufacturing challenges," said Tim Beatty, President of Bullen Ultrasonics. "It represents our continued effort to develop practical, forward-looking solutions that support the evolving needs of the industry. We're excited to create new technologies that deliver real value for our customers and help advance the future of precision manufacturing."

In automated manufacturing, connectors must withstand repeated use, align without human input and handle high voltages safely. Bullen's patented design does all three while improving uptime and reducing maintenance.

The innovation was developed by Bradley Jeffries, Senior Design Engineer, and Eric Norton, Research and Early Innovation Manager, in response to the harsh conditions of ultrasonic machining, where abrasive materials can corrode traditional components. Bullen's team engineered a compact, spring-loaded connector that self-aligns and locks into place, even amid vibration, dust or misalignment. It eliminates manual wiring, enabling seamless tool changes that increase machine uptime and support safer operation.

The Bullen connector was developed as part of a fully automated production cell. In addition to robotic automation, the cell incorporates machine-to-machine data integration, creating a connected feedback loop that enhances yield and operational performance. Every part and process is tracked through a centralized system that enables proactive troubleshooting and continuous improvement. These capabilities position Bullen to integrate Artificial Intelligence and further advance its Industry 4.0 vision of a fully connected, data-driven factory.

"As the manufacturing sector moves toward fully autonomous operations, innovations like our new smart connector are key to unlocking safer, more efficient, 24/7 production," said Beatty. "By removing a long-standing friction point in automation, this innovation is the kind of practical, scalable advancement that modern factories need to stay competitive."

Bullen applied this innovation to all of its ultrasonic machines in its robotic cell. It's also exploring commercialization opportunities and strategic partnerships to expand the reach of its innovation, building on the company's decades of experience in supporting precision manufacturing in mission-critical sectors.

Bullen Ultrasonics is a global leader in the precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies. Its non-thermal processes enable micron-level accuracy and reduce the risk of microcracks, contamination or structural damage, supporting the production of intricate features in components used across high-performance applications. Bullen's vertically integrated operations include in-house tool design and custom automation, which help streamline production from prototype through high-volume manufacturing. The company holds numerous certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100, and ITAR, reflecting its alignment with quality and traceability standards in the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, semiconductor and MEMS industries. Founded in 1971 and with more than 50 years of experience, Bullen is recognized for its engineering responsiveness and ability to deliver consistent results in regulated, high-stakes manufacturing environments. Learn more at .

