Toyota August Offers: Save Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh On Glanza, Hyryder, Innova & More

If you're a fan of Japanese car brand Toyota, this month is a great opportunity to save big. The company is offering huge discounts of up to Rs 1.10 lakh on various models.

Cash discounts, exchange/scrap bonuses, loyalty, and other benefits are being offered on Toyota models in August 2025. Let's see how much discount you can get on which Toyota model in August?

Opportunity to save on five vehicles including Toyota Glanza, Hilux, Hyryder, Taisor and Innova

Except for the base model, additional loyalty rewards of up to Rs 1,05,300 are available on the Glanza. This includes a cash discount of Rs 45,000, an exchange/scrap bonus of Rs 40,000, a 5-year warranty worth Rs 13,800 and corporate/government/rural benefits worth Rs 6,500.

This car offers a cash discount of Rs 28,000, an exchange discount of Rs 40,000, an extended warranty of Rs 23,600 and corporate benefits of Rs 6,500. A loyalty bonus of Rs 67,000 is offered on the G and V variants of the E Neo drive model, Rs 65,600 on the S variant and Rs 80,600 on the entry-level E Neo variant.

This popular Toyota car offers a corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and a kit of Rs 44,000, which is a great opportunity to save up to Rs 59,400 on this car

The 1.0 liter turbo variant of this mid-size SUV offers a total loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,900, a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange/scrap bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate bonus of Rs 3,000 and an extended warranty of Rs 17,900

This car, which competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, offers an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 for the petrol variant. The CNG variant of this car is currently not eligible for discount benefits.

Please note that the discounts available on cars with the help of different platforms are detailed above. The above discounts vary for different states of the country and for different regions, each city, dealerships, stock, color and variant. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.