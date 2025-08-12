Vadodara Woman Alleges Father-In-Law, Relative Raped Her Due To Husband's Low Sperm Count

Vadodara: In a disturbing case of rape, a 40-year-old woman said that she was repeatedly raped by her father-in-law and her sister-in-law's husband, allegedly as part of a twisted bid to get her pregnant because her husband's sperm count was too low. The woman, who married in February 2024, told police she moved into her husband's family home soon after the wedding. Within weeks, relatives began warning her that conceiving might be difficult at her age. Fertility tests revealed that her husband's sperm count was far below normal. She underwent IVF on doctors' advice, but the treatment failed. When she suggested adopting a child instead, her in-laws allegedly rejected the idea outright. According to the FIR filed at Navapura police station, her nightmare began in July 2024, when her father-in-law entered her bedroom at night and raped her while she slept. She claims that when she cried out, he slapped her into silence. Her husband, she alleges, told her to stay quiet - not only because he wanted a biological heir, but also because he threatened to release intimate photographs of her if she spoke up.

The complaint states the assaults by her father-in-law continued over the following months, without resulting in pregnancy. In December, her sister-in-law's husband allegedly also raped her, and repeated the act several times. The woman says she eventually conceived in June this year but suffered a miscarriage in July. Finally, in the last week of July, she approached police. After a preliminary inquiry, officers registered an FIR on Sunday against the father-in-law, the sister-in-law's husband, and her husband, under charges including rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.