UNICEF Marks International Youth Day With Skills Training For 200 Girls In Herat

On International Youth Day, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced a vocational training initiative in Herat province for 200 girls who have been deprived of formal education.

According to a UNICEF report released on Tuesday, August 12, the participants are aged between 15 and 25 and represent some of the most disadvantaged youth in Afghanistan.

The six-month program, organized in partnership with Japan, will provide training in sewing and carpet weaving, equipping the girls with practical skills to support their livelihoods and independence.

UNICEF highlighted that since the Taliban's ban on girls' education, more than one million girls have been unable to attend school, creating one of the world's most severe education crises.

International Youth Day, observed annually on August 12, aims to promote youth rights and opportunities worldwide. This year, it comes as millions of Afghan youth face restricted education, high unemployment, and limited personal freedoms.

The program offers a rare opportunity for Afghan girls to gain employable skills despite ongoing restrictions, while also underscoring the importance of sustained global support for youth empowerment in conflict-affected areas.

Observers say such initiatives are vital for preserving hope and opportunity for Afghanistan's younger generation, helping them navigate a future shaped by political instability and social limitations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram