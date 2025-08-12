Net Direct Tax Collections Dip 4% To ₹6.64 Lakh Cr
Direct tax includes taxes on income paid by companies, individuals, and by professionals, and other entities.
Net corporate tax collection stood at about Rs 2.29 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (which includes individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms) was at Rs 4.12 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) mop-up was Rs 22,362 crore between April 1-August 11.
Total net collections stood at about Rs 6.64 lakh crore, a 3.95 per cent fall over Rs 6.91 lakh crore collected in the same period last fiscal (2024-25).
Refunds issued so far this fiscal jumped 10 per cent to Rs 1.35 lakh crore.Read Also Net Direct Tax Collection Dips 1.39% To Rs 4.59 Lakh Cr In Apr-Jun Net Direct Tax Kitty Rises 13% To Rs 21.26 Lakh Crore Till Mar 16
Gross collecNew Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Net direct tax collection dipped 3.95 per cent to Rs 6.64 lakh crore so far this fiscal, mainly on account on higher refunds, according to government data released on Tuesday.
Direct tax includes taxes on income paid by companies, individuals, and by professionals, and other entities.
Net corporate tax collection stood at about Rs 2.29 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax (which includes individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms) was at Rs 4.12 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) mop-up was Rs 22,362 crore between April 1-August 11.
Total net collections stood at about Rs 6.64 lakh crore, a 3.95 per cent fall over Rs 6.91 lakh crore collected in the same period last fiscal (2024-25).
Refunds issued so far this fiscal jumped 10 per cent to Rs 1.35 lakh crore.
Gross collections (before refunds) stood at Rs 7.99 lakh crore between April 1-August 11, a 1.87 per cent dip over Rs 8.14 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
In the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 25.20 lakh crore, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26 (before refunds) stood at Rs 7.99 lakh crore between April 1-August 11, a 1.87 per cent dip over Rs 8.14 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
In the current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 25.20 lakh crore, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment