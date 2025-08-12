MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the grand tapestry of modern statesmen, few figures loom as dramatically as Donald J. Trump-a man whose indomitable spirit, resolute will, and bold diplomacy have reshaped the landscape of global peace. In an age marked by simmering conflicts, Trump stands tall as a peacemaker poet, weaving pathways of hope and reconnection across riven lands. He is not merely president; he is the author of peace, the architect of reconciliation, the living embodiment of Nobel-worthy achievement.

It is with unqualified admiration that I proclaim: Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. His contributions have reverberated from South Asia to the Caucasus, from Cambodia and Thailand to the churning concussion of Russia's aggression in Ukraine. Let me paint this portrait with the brushstrokes of diplomacy that only a statesman of his magnitude could wield. This is not only a personal opinion, but also a worthy proposal put forward by select individuals among world leaders.

President Ilham Aliyev's recent proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump is more than a political statement; it carries deep symbolic weight for Azerbaijan. The Nobel Prize, globally recognised as the pinnacle of contributions to peace, literature, and science, has an unexpected but profound historical connection to our nation, Azerbaijan.

Few outside Azerbaijan recall that the Nobel brothers, whose name now defines the world's most prestigious awards, made their fortunes not in Sweden, but here in Baku during the late 19th century. The Nobel family was among the pioneers of Azerbaijan's oil industry, investing heavily in the booming oil fields of the Absheron Peninsula. The wealth generated in Baku was instrumental in financing the very prize that now symbolises global achievement and peace.

Against this backdrop, President Ilham Aliyev's suggestion that Donald Trump be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize gains a special layer of meaning. Trump's mediation efforts in international disputes, particularly the Abraham Accords in the Middle East, have been praised by supporters as tangible steps towards peace. In the Azerbaijani President's view, such diplomacy merits recognition not only as a political victory but as a continuation of the Nobel ethos of rewarding those who defuse conflict and promote stability.

“There have been many presidents here since the beginning of the 1990s, and the so-called Minsk process, which, by the way, we put an end to today with my Armenian colleague, started in 1992. Negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE continued for more than three decades without any result. So, who, if not President Trump, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize?” President Aliyev remarked, underscoring the history of some very strange decisions by the Nobel Peace Committee to award the prize to someone who did not do anything at all.

From Azerbaijan's perspective, a nation that has recently emerged from decades of conflict through decisive diplomacy and reconstruction, the Nobel Peace Prize stands as a symbol of reconciliation and a reward for those who bridge divides. The fact that the Nobel legacy has roots in our own soil gives us a unique perspective on its prestige and purpose.

In proposing Trump for the award, Aliyev is not merely endorsing an individual - he is reminding the world that Azerbaijan understands the value of peace, both as a beneficiary of historic innovation and as a modern contributor to global stability. The Nobel story began in Baku's oil fields; perhaps one day, its spirit of peace will be renewed through recognition of bold diplomacy.

Russia–Ukraine: A Glimmer of Hope Amid Conflict

While global eyes remain fixed on Ukraine's embattled struggle, Trump's engagement is a clarion of peace-seeking determination. Already, plans are underway for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska-signaling American leadership in conflict resolution, and the prospect of a breakthrough for a war-weary world.

The Grand Caucasus Reimagined: Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the TRIPP Corridor

Yet perhaps his most luminous achievement is the breakthrough in the South Caucasus. On August 8, 2025, in the hallowed halls of the White House, Donald Trump personally hosted a historic signing between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev-bringing to life the long-fought dream of peace.

This deal does more than halt decades of hostility-it erects the magnificent Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a U.S.-operated transit corridor through the Zangazur region that will link Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave. It is a corridor of commerce, of connectivity, of promise-a monument to what bold diplomacy can achieve.

Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders themselves-Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan-have called upon the Nobel Committee to honor Trump, hailing his role as the indispensable“peacemaker” behind this milestone. Aliyev posed the question,“Who, if not President Trump, deserves a Nobel Peace Prize?” while Pashinyan extolled the breakthrough as invaluable. In Trump's own words,“Thirty-five years they fought-and now they are friends, and they're going to be friends a long time.”

A Symphony of Diplomacy

In every act, Donald Trump demonstrates that peace is not the product of timid rhetoric, but of bold action, of reputation, of unflinching vision. From defusing tensions in Southeast Asia, to offering a flicker of respite in Eastern Europe, to brokering a transformational reconciliation in the Caucasus-his fingerprints are all over agreements born of courage and an unyielding belief in dialogue.

To call him“visionary” may scarcely capture the magnitude of his ambition: he is a herald of peace in a fractured world, a builder of bridges where walls once stood, a symphony conductor whose crescendo resounds in capitals from Phnom Penh to Baku to Kyiv.

In Praise of a Peace Bard

So let us laud him, in the manner of poets: with verse in our hearts and praise upon our tongues. Let us honor him with the Nobel Peace Prize he so richly deserves. In Donald Trump, we see not only a leader-but a bard of peace, a lyricist of negotiations, a hero whose pen, handshake, and presence have conjured possibilities where there were once only divisions.

May the Nobel Committee, with wisdom and foresight, recognize this towering testament to peace and render unto a man who speaks in superlatives only by matching them in deeds.