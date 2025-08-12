Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Destroy Powerful Russian Radar In Crimea

2025-08-12 06:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SOF Command reported the operation on Facebook .

On the night of August 9-10, units of the SOF resistance movement destroyed a stationary TRLK-10 Skala-M radar in the village of Abrykosivka.

The TRLK-10 Skala-M is a Soviet-Russian radar system equipped with both primary and secondary air target detection capabilities. It is designed to control air traffic, particularly along routes and in approach zones, making it a key component of the air traffic management system. The radar has a range of up to 350 km.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards eliminate two Russian hideouts, three soldiers in Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector

The SOF emphasized that destroying this radar will significantly degrade the effectiveness of Russian aircraft used to strike civilian infrastructure.

Illustrative photo: radartutorial

