Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Destroy Powerful Russian Radar In Crimea
On the night of August 9-10, units of the SOF resistance movement destroyed a stationary TRLK-10 Skala-M radar in the village of Abrykosivka.
The TRLK-10 Skala-M is a Soviet-Russian radar system equipped with both primary and secondary air target detection capabilities. It is designed to control air traffic, particularly along routes and in approach zones, making it a key component of the air traffic management system. The radar has a range of up to 350 km.Read also: Ukrainian border guards eliminate two Russian hideouts, three soldiers in Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector
The SOF emphasized that destroying this radar will significantly degrade the effectiveness of Russian aircraft used to strike civilian infrastructure.
Illustrative photo: radartutorial
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment