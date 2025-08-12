Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Destroy Powerful Russian Radar In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SOF Command reported the operation on Facebook .

On the night of August 9-10, units of the SOF resistance movement destroyed a stationary TRLK-10 Skala-M radar in the village of Abrykosivka.

The TRLK-10 Skala-M is a Soviet-Russian radar system equipped with both primary and secondary air target detection capabilities. It is designed to control air traffic, particularly along routes and in approach zones, making it a key component of the air traffic management system. The radar has a range of up to 350 km.

The SOF emphasized that destroying this radar will significantly degrade the effectiveness of Russian aircraft used to strike civilian infrastructure.

Illustrative photo: radartutorial