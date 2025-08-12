NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE JOSEPH HERNANDEZ ANNOUNCES SMART NYC PLAN TO MAKE NEW YORK THE SAFEST, SMARTEST CITY IN THE WORLD

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Hernandez , independent candidate for Mayor of New York City, today unveiled Smart NYC , a groundbreaking public safety and smart city initiative he pledges to launch on day one. The program will harness advanced AI, real-time data, and citywide connectivity to transform how New York prevents crime, manages traffic, cleans streets, and maintains infrastructure.

The 12-month rollout will deploy 39,000 upgraded AI-powered cameras and sensors (25,000 on city streets and 14,000 in the subway system) integrated into a unified Urban Operating System. This platform will give agencies instant, actionable intelligence to keep New Yorkers safe and improve quality of life in every neighborhood.

"New York City is falling behind when it should be setting the global standard for safety, cleanliness, and efficiency," said Hernandez. "The technology exists. Other cities are already using it. Vendors are ready to start tomorrow. What's been missing is the political will to act-and I'll bring that from day one."

Core Features & Expected Results:



Public Safety: AI-enabled cameras detect weapons, violent incidents, and emergencies in real time. Predictive analytics will guide proactive NYPD deployment, cutting major incident response times from 7–9 minutes to 3–4 minutes and reducing violent crime by up to 30–40%.



Traffic & Transit: Adaptive signal control will optimize flow at 2,500 intersections, cutting congestion by up to 25% and increasing bus speeds by 20–25%.



Sanitation: Sensors will trigger rapid cleanup of overflowing bins, illegal dumping, and graffiti, improving street cleanliness ratings by 30% or more.

Infrastructure: Early-warning sensors for potholes, lighting, and structural issues can reduce emergency repair costs by up to 25%.

Cost & Funding:

The projected cost is $1.185 billion , fully covered within 12–14 months through federal grants, private-sector partnerships, automated enforcement revenue, and operational savings.

About Joseph Hernandez:

Joseph Hernandez is a Cuban-American biotech entrepreneur and independent candidate for Mayor of New York City. A refugee and the son of a political prisoner, he immigrated to the U.S. at age seven and built a nationally recognized career founding healthcare companies and advancing public health innovation. He is running to restore safety, affordability, and accountability to New York City leadership.

For more information, visit hernandezfornyc .

SOURCE Hernandez For NYC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED