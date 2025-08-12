Prometheus Retail Solutions Acquires Packagingarts, Igniting A New Era For The Luxury Wine & Spirits Industry

Retail Doesn't Need More Noise. It Needs Impact.

In today's crowded and fast-moving market, particularly within the competitive wine and spirits sector, retail presence has never mattered more. With this acquisition, Prometheus gives wineries and luxury CPG brands a fresh, impactful way to tell their story and connect with customers from the very first glance.

"This is more than an acquisition, it's an evolution," said Bill Miller, Co-Principal at Prometheus Retail Solutions . "PackagingARTS' reputation for elevated design and thoughtful point-of-sale materials perfectly complements our mission to deliver bold, category-defining retail experiences . Together, we're unlocking more creative firepower and smarter production for our clients."

Founded on Mare Island, CA, PackagingARTS earned industry acclaim for its high-touch design, custom embellishments, and deep category expertise. With a client roster spanning boutique wineries to global brands, PackagingARTS has been a creative cornerstone in the wine and spirits industry for three decades.

"We're incredibly proud of what we've built over the last 30 years," said John Swain, President and CEO of PackagingARTS . "Passing the torch to Prometheus feels like a natural next step. We're confident this chapter will bring even more opportunity not only to our clients and team, but to the wine and spirits category as a whole."

Named after the Greek Titan who gave fire to mankind, sparking the dawn of metalwork, the arts, and innovation, Prometheus Retail Solutions embodies that same spirit of transformation. The team approaches every project with passion, precision, and purpose, designing retail experiences that stand out and drive results.

"Like our namesake, we believe in delivering quality, ingenuity, and craft at every touchpoint," said Ken Hoffman, Co-Principal of Prometheus Retail Solutions "The alignment with PackagingARTS deepens our creative bench and reaffirms our status as a retail powerhouse for creating unforgettable, consumer-ready experiences."

ABOUT PACKAGINGARTS: Founded by John Swain and Dave Miller, PackagingARTS has earned industry recognition for providing clients with excellent service and flawless execution. PackagingARTS will continue to offer primary label printing services to the food and beverage industry from its offices on Mare Island, CA. For more information, visit packagingarts or email [email protected] .

ABOUT PROMETHEUS RETAIL SOLUTIONS: Prometheus Retail Solutions is a full-service provider of custom retail displays, point-of-purchase materials, in-store marketing, and value-added packaging. Headquartered in Auburn, CA, the company partners with leading brands across wine and spirits, food and beverage, and luxury consumer goods. Backed by over 50 years of combined industry experience, Prometheus delivers end to end solutions, from creative ideation and 3D design to engineering, manufacturing, and fulfillment, that drive retail impact and accelerate sales.

