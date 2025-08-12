403
Team of Turkish Scientists Study Arctic Climate
(MENAFN) During Türkiye’s fifth scientific mission to the Arctic, researchers conducted extensive atmospheric and oceanographic studies.
For the first time, an automatic meteorological observation station was set up on the interpolar line, allowing for continuous data collection throughout the journey.
These observations provided crucial insights into atmospheric conditions and ocean behavior across polar regions.
By utilizing Global Navigation Satellite Signals (GNSS), the team examined the water vapor present in the atmosphere and explored the interactions occurring between the air and sea.
Simultaneously, they analyzed both physical and chemical alterations in various glacial zones by collecting and studying samples of water and ice.
To support research on global warming and its influence on sea levels, the team also conducted detailed oceanographic measurements.
These findings are expected to contribute vital information to the broader understanding of climate dynamics.
Erhan Arslan, who serves as the deputy head of the expedition, informed a news agency that the team mounted an automatic monitoring system on the vessel.
This system records meteorological variables from the Arctic to the Antarctic, helping establish a data foundation for upcoming research missions and enhancing measurement accuracy.
“The project for modeling the relationship between the atmosphere and the amount of water in an atmospheric column using GNSS signals is a key step in calculating water vapors and other gases,” he emphasized.
Arslan added that this foundational data is critical for gaining clearer insights into the mechanisms behind climate shifts.
Researcher Adil Enis Arslan, also involved in the mission, shared with the news agency that they conducted GNSS recordings at one-second intervals with high density and precision.
These measurements were aimed at better understanding the dynamic relationship between atmospheric and oceanic systems.
