S. Korean President Reaffirms Vision for "Peaceful" Coexistence with N. Korea
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday reaffirmed his vision for "peaceful" coexistence and shared prosperity with North Korea during a high-profile summit with Vietnam’s leader To Lam in Seoul. The two leaders committed to intensifying their strategic alliance and setting an ambitious target to increase bilateral trade from $86.7 billion in 2024 to $150 billion by 2030, according to media.
This meeting marked Lee’s first time hosting a foreign dignitary since assuming office in early June, as well as the first visit by Vietnam’s Communist Party chief to South Korea in over a decade.
The summit comes just days ahead of the Korean Peninsula’s Liberation Day on Friday, underscoring the timely nature of the discussions.
President Lee outlined his administration’s aspirations for a peaceful Korean Peninsula where the two Koreas coexist and thrive economically, while seeking Hanoi’s backing in this endeavor.
In response, Lam expressed backing for Seoul's push to restart inter-Korean talks and committed to playing an active role in promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
Further easing tensions, the two Koreas recently removed propaganda loudspeakers from their border, a move initiated by South Korea following Lee’s election and his commitment to rebuild trust with Pyongyang. Seoul has also postponed parts of its joint military drills with the United States to later dates.
Expanding Strategic Ties
South Korea and Vietnam agreed to deepen their strategic partnership with an emphasis on economic collaboration, security cooperation, technology exchange, and cultural ties.
The countries signed over ten memoranda of understanding, covering areas such as nuclear and renewable energy, science and technology, intellectual property, education, and enhanced people-to-people connections.
Reflecting on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership forged three years ago, President Lee stressed the importance of Vietnam to South Korea’s trade and security framework.
“Vietnam is the Republic of Korea's very important neighboring nation in terms of trade and security,” Lee stated at the summit’s opening.
He also called for Hanoi’s continued support for Korean businesses and nationals in Vietnam, a key economic partner that hosts 10,000 South Korean companies and ranks as South Korea’s third-largest trading partner.
