Uzbekistan, Jordan Move Forward On Preferential Trade Agreement Drafting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from the Republic of Uzbekistan, led by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, held a series of meetings during an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and agreed to prepare a draft Preferential Trade Agreement between the two countries, Trend reports.

The visit began with talks between Minister Kudratov and Jordan's Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh. The discussions focused on prospects for expanding investment cooperation, sharing experience in attracting foreign direct investment, and exchanging best practices for creating a favorable business environment.

Subsequently, the Uzbek delegation met with Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah. The sides explored opportunities to increase bilateral trade turnover and establish direct business-to-business contacts, placing special emphasis on industrial cooperation and expertise exchange in export promotion.

The agenda also included meetings with Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, CEO of King Hussein Business Park Ammar Izziddin, Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry Engineer Fathi Jaghbir, as well as with executives from leading companies such as the National Arab Mining Company, Zarhat Company, Arab Pesticides and Veterinary Drugs Manufacturing Company, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, Grow Tech, and Classic Fashion Apparel Industry.

The day concluded with a roundtable involving the Chamber of Commerce and Industry leadership and representatives from over 20 Jordanian companies across sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, electrical engineering, and food production. The Jordanian business community received a detailed presentation on Uzbekistan's investment climate, promising ready-made project proposals were showcased, and concrete joint projects were agreed upon.