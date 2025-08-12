Turkmenistan Hosts Int'l Conference On Caspian Sea Co-Op
The forum brings together delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, as well as representatives of international organizations such as the UN, UNEP, UNDP, the European Union, and the OSCE.
The agenda includes discussions on implementing the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention), the ornithological value of the Caspian waters, and the role of the Turkmen Khazar State Nature Reserve in preserving regional biodiversity.
Participants will also address environmental standards at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and explore prospects for developing ecotourism in the Awaza National Tourist Zone. Experts from the International Institute of the Law of the Sea, FAO, and the World Bank are contributing via video link.
The conference will further consider opportunities for hydrometeorological cooperation between Caspian states and underline the sea's importance in promoting good-neighborly relations across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment