Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Albania Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

2025-08-12 05:10:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 12, Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Bajram Begaj congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the signing of the declaration and other documents witnessed by the U.S. President. He particularly emphasized the role of the President of Azerbaijan, for the determination and leadership he demonstrated in this process. President Bajram Begaj also hailed the support the U.S. President provided to the process.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Bajram Begaj for the congratulations. The head of state emphasized that it was Azerbaijan that initiated the peace agenda in the region and authored the text of the peace agreement. The Azerbaijani President also highlighted the importance of the documents adopted during the meeting in Washington in advancing the peace agenda. President Ilham Aliyev noted the role of the U.S. President for his support for this process.

During the telephone conversation, the sides hailed the successful cooperation, and mutual support between Azerbaijan and Albania within international organizations.

