Ukraine, Estonia Discuss Peace Process
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna engaged in a telephone conversation on Monday, during which they examined diplomatic progress, coordinated strategies for peace, and explored ways to speed up Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.
Both sides issued statements highlighting the key outcomes of their discussion.
Following the conversation, Sybiha took to X to share that he and Tsahkna agreed on the importance of maintaining “European unity is crucial to ensure our common security and global stability.”
He also emphasized the parallel European paths being followed by both Ukraine and Moldova as they continue moving toward full EU membership.
Tsahkna echoed this sentiment, reaffirming Estonia’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial wholeness.
His remarks came just before a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, where Russia’s ongoing military campaign against Ukraine was expected to be a primary topic.
“The aggressor must not be rewarded. It must face strong sanctions and be held accountable,” Tsahkna declared.
He also stressed that launching the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova “must happen without delay.”
Ukraine and Moldova were granted candidate status for EU membership in 2022, and their formal accession discussions began in June 2024.
