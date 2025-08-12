Automotive Aftermarket Size Worth USD 1,419.23 Billion By 2034 Driven By Vehicle Customization, Aging Fleets, And E-Commerce Expansion
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 820.76 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 860.08 Billion
|Market Size in 2030
|USD 1,167.09 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 1,419.23 Billion
|Growth Rate 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 5.62%
|Leading Region in 2024
|North America
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|Product, Application, Distribution Channel, Certification, and Regions
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
|Key Players Covered
|MagnetiMarelliS.p.A., 3M Company, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Federal-Mogul Corporation and Denso Corporation
Automotive Aftermarket Key Regional Analysis:
How North America Dominated the Automotive Aftermarket?
North America dominated the automotive aftermarket in 2024. The increasing number of vehicles on the road and the growing ownership of multiple vehicles increase the adoption of automotive parts. The well-developed distribution networks, like service centers, a network of dealerships, and auto parts stores, help the market growth. The focus on vehicle personalization and customization increases demand for automotive parts. The presence of major players like O'Reilly Automotive, AutoZone, and Advance Auto Parts drives the market growth.
How Big is the U.S. Automotive Aftermarket?
According to Precedence Research, the U.S. automotive aftermarket size is projected to reach around USD 350.64 billion by 2034 up from USD 228.19 billion in 2024. The U.S. market is growing at a CAGR of 4.39% from 2025 to 2034.
U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Key Takeaways
- By replacement part type, the hard parts segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. By replacement part type, the electrical components segment accounted for considerable growth between 2025 and 2034. By service channel, the DIFM (Do-It-For-Me) segment held the major market share in 2024. By service channel, the online/offline retailers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR between 2025 and 2034. By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment registered its dominance in the U.S. automotive aftermarket market in 2024. By vehicle type, the light commercial vehicles (LCVs) segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. By propulsion type, the I nternal Combustion Engine (ICE) segment accounted for the dominating share in 2024. By propulsion type, the electric vehicle segment is expected to witness a significant share during the forecast period.
U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Leading Companies
- p.A. 3M Company Continental AG Robert Bosch GmbH Federal-Mogul Corporation Denso Corporation
United States
- Mature & Largest Market : The U.S. holds the largest automotive aftermarket globally, driven by a high number of aging vehicles requiring maintenance, repair, and upgrades. Shift to E-commerce : There's a rising trend of consumers purchasing parts and accessories online, which is expanding market reach and convenience. Technological Integration : Adoption of advanced diagnostics, automotive telematics , and connected car technologies is boosting demand for smart aftermarket parts and services. Focus on Sustainability : Growing interest in remanufactured parts and eco-friendly products is reshaping consumer preferences.
Canada
- Steady Growth : Canada's aftermarket benefits from a growing vehicle population and increasing vehicle age, boosting demand for repair and replacement parts. Cross-Border Trade : Strong trade ties with the U.S. enable access to a wide range of aftermarket products, supporting competitive pricing and variety. Growing DIY Culture : Increasing interest in DIY repairs among Canadian consumers, aided by online tutorials and easy access to parts. Regulatory Support : Government emphasis on vehicle safety and emissions compliance drives aftermarket service needs.
Why is Asia Pacific Experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Automotive Aftermarket?
Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing number of vehicle ownerships in countries like India and China increases demand for automotive parts. The aging vehicle fleet and the need for vehicle replacement parts help the market growth. The growing government investment in the EV infrastructure and the expansion of digital infrastructure increase demand for automotive parts. The increasing demand for premium vehicles and the growing adoption of electric vehicles support the market growth.
What are the Automotive Aftermarket Trends Across Asia Pacific Countries?
|Country
|Growth Factors
|China
|The increasing numbers of cars on the road and the expansion of the vehicle fleet increases demand for the automotive aftermarket. The growth in e-commerce and the shift towards electric vehicles increases demand for high-quality parts, driving the market growth.
|India
|The increasing number of vehicles on the road and rising vehicle ownership increases demand for the automotive aftermarket. The increasing focus on vehicle safety and demand for customization of vehicles supports the market growth.
|Japan
|The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and aging vehicles increases demand for the automotive aftermarket for maintenance services and parts replacements. The growth in online shopping and government support for digitalization drives the market growth.
Automotive Aftermarket Segmentation Analysis:
Product Analysis:
The tire segment dominated the automotive aftermarket in 2024. The growing vehicles on the road, like two-wheelers, passenger cars , and commercial vehicles , increases demand for tires. The increasing vehicle ownerships and growing disposable incomes increases demand for tires. The increasing customization of vehicles increases the adoption of tires. The growing expansion of aftermarket dealerships and increasing vehicle usage increases demand for tires, driving the overall growth of the market.
Application Analysis:
The DIFM (Do it for Me) segment held the largest share in the automotive aftermarket in 2024.
The complexity of modern vehicles increases the demand for DIFM to repair and diagnose issues. The increasing integration of computerized systems and electronics in vehicles increases the demand for DIFM. The increasing demand for compliance management, scheduled maintenance, and optimization of vehicle performance increases the demand for DIFM, supporting the overall growth of the market.
Distribution Channel Analysis
The retailers segment dominated the automotive aftermarket in 2024. The growing consumer demand for direct access and installation services increases demand for retailers. The availability of various tools, parts, and accessories in retailers helps the market growth. The well-established relationships with aftermarket part suppliers and OEMs increase the adoption of retailers. The strong presence of added services in retailers, like maintenance, installation, and repair, drives the overall growth of the market.
Certification Analysis
The genuine parts segment held the largest share in the automotive aftermarket in 2024. The increasing demand for quality control and rigorous testing of vehicles increases the adoption of genuine parts. The increasing car manufacturers' investment in genuine parts to build brand reputation helps the market growth. Genuine parts offer an extra layer of protection against malfunctions & defects and eliminate issues with performance, fit, and finish. The growing demand for genuine parts and increasing need for high-quality parts drives the market.
Automotive Aftermarket Top Companies:
- 3M Company Continental AG Robert Bosch GmbH Federal-Mogul Corporation Denso Corporation
Recent Developments:
- In December 2024, ACMA Mobility Foundation launched the Inaugural Automotive Aftermarket Expo in Patna. The foundation aims to provide a platform for industrial professionals for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and business development. The foundation features over 1000 products and over 30 exhibitors. (Source: )
In May 2025, Uno Minda launched UnoMindaKart for transforming the auto aftermarket. The platform is available for three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, off-road machines, two-wheelers, cars, and tractors. The platform is user-friendly and offers smart features like Add My Vehicle. (Source: )
In April 2025, Rosmerta Group launched MyRaasta COCO Garage in Gurgaon and entered the D2C market. The mode is hybrid and offers services like in-garage capabilities, integrates on-road support, and doorstep services. The features include doorstep service for four-wheelers & two-wheelers, full-fledged garages, MyRaasta online apps, and AI-powered repair insights. (Source: )
Automotive Aftermarket Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Battery Tire Filters Brake Parts Turbochargers Lighting & Electronic Components Body Parts Exhaust Components Wheels Others
By Application
- DIFM (Do it for Me) DIY (Do it Yourself) OE (Delegating to OEMs)
By Distribution Channel
- Wholesalers & Distributors Retailers
- OEMs Repair Shops
By Certification
- Certified Parts Genuine Parts Uncertified Parts
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
