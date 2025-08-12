Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Opposition Leaders Get Detained in New Delhi Protest

2025-08-12 05:01:41
(MENAFN) Several opposition lawmakers, including prominent figure Rahul Gandhi, were taken into custody on Monday during a protest march directed toward the Election Commission office in New Delhi.

The demonstration was organized by the Indian National Congress, aiming to bring attention to electoral irregularities, especially a controversial voter list revision in the state of Bihar.

Spearheaded by the Indian National Congress, the opposition aimed to engage with officials from the Election Commission to discuss growing concerns.

One of the key points of contention was a recent change in the voter registry in Bihar, which is scheduled for upcoming elections.

Chanting slogans that criticized both the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, the group of lawmakers began marching in protest before being stopped and detained by police in Delhi.

Authorities later released those who were held.

In a statement posted on X, the Congress party commented, "This is how democracy is stolen," expressing outrage over the temporary arrests.

Opposition parties and civic organizations are calling for the reversal of a special revision process in Bihar, alleging that significant numbers of voter names were improperly removed.

The Election Commission, however, has refuted these accusations.

Rahul Gandhi, who has previously voiced concerns about electoral fairness in states where opposition parties faced defeat, repeated his allegations of malpractice.

The Election Commission responded by labeling his comments "misleading," and asked him to provide supporting evidence.

Speaking to the media after the protest, Gandhi emphasized, “Now this is not a political fight, it is a fight to save the soul of the country. It is a fight to save the Constitution.”

He went on to say that the younger generation has "come to know this truth ... Now it is difficult for the Election Commission to hide.”

The incident underscores growing tension between opposition groups and the central government ahead of key state and national elections.

