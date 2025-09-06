Polish Protesters Block Traffic In Front Of Medyka Border Checkpoint
Polish protesters blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint at 12:50 p.m.
The restrictions apply only to trucks and may last at least six hours.
Traffic for passenger cars and buses remains unchanged.
There are 681 trucks registered in the queue to leave Ukraine and about 100 to enter, which are already in a specially equipped parking lot, and nothing will prevent them from being registered.
The protesters' rally is taking place one kilometer from the Polish border crossing. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine promises to provide additional information about any changes or traffic complications.Read also: Over 80 draft dodgers smuggled abroad: five border guards detained in Lviv region
As reported by Ukrinform, Polish farmers blocked the border with Ukraine in several places from February to April 2024. Their demands concerned the Polish government's refusal to adopt the European Green Deal and the blockade of imports of various types of agricultural products from Ukraine.
