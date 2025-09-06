Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polish Protesters Block Traffic In Front Of Medyka Border Checkpoint

2025-09-06 07:05:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram .

Polish protesters blocked traffic in front of the Medyka checkpoint at 12:50 p.m.

The restrictions apply only to trucks and may last at least six hours.

Traffic for passenger cars and buses remains unchanged.

There are 681 trucks registered in the queue to leave Ukraine and about 100 to enter, which are already in a specially equipped parking lot, and nothing will prevent them from being registered.

The protesters' rally is taking place one kilometer from the Polish border crossing. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine promises to provide additional information about any changes or traffic complications.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish farmers blocked the border with Ukraine in several places from February to April 2024. Their demands concerned the Polish government's refusal to adopt the European Green Deal and the blockade of imports of various types of agricultural products from Ukraine.

